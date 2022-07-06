Hebenstreit-Moore

Alyssa Jordan Hebenstreit, daughter of Mark and Whitney Hebenstreit of Mountain View, and Lane Wesley Moore, son of Wayne and Amanda Moore of Charleston, were married July 2, 2022.

The ceremony was held at Chateau on the Greens in Greenwood with Pastor Gary Martin officiating.

Delcie Young was the maid of honor and Kole Cravey was the best man. The flower girls, Kiyah and Logan Geheb, escorted the bride and groom's best dogs, Bear and Tilly, down the aisle.

Alyssa is a veterinary assistant at Labahn Veterinary Hospital and Fort Smith Animal Emergency Clinic. Lane is employed as a welder at QualServ in Fort Smith.