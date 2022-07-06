ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden City Council addresses multiple issues at weekly meeting, including EMA grant

By J.J. Hicks, The Gadsden Times
A request by the Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency for the authorization of acceptance of the 2023 Hazardous Materials Preparedness Grant was unanimously approved by the Gadsden City Council at its meeting Tuesday.

The amount of the grant is $60,000, with a cost share of $48,000 federal and $12,000 locally.

Council President Cynthia Toles announced that, as a result of the holiday this week, Monday's garbage pickup routes were moved to Tuesday and Tuesday's routes were moved to Wednesday. The rest of the week will see no changes.

The council also approved a resolution approving five Gadsden School Board members who were elected without opposition — Adrienne Reed in District 1, Nate Carter in District 2, Mike Haney in District 4, Nancy Stewart in District 6 and Allen Millican in District 7.

Unanimously approved were resolutions authorizing a special use permit to T-Mobile for modifications of equipment at its existing wireless communication facility at 104 12th St. and a five-year lease agreement with the Family Success Center to allow for operation of a community garden on South Ninth Street.

Council members Ben Reed, Kent Back and Deverick Williams each praised the Gadsden-Etowah Patriots Association's fireworks show Monday night, citing the large turnout and hard work turned in by all that made for a memorable Fourth of July holiday in the city.

Williams also discussed some difficult road conditions on a section of Hoke Street. He said much of the reason the street is in rough shape is because of water and sewer work and, once the work is finished, Gadsden Water Works & Sewer has the responsibility of repairing whatever damage results because of their work.

J.J. Hicks is a news reporter at The Gadsden Times. He can be reached at jhicks1@gannett.com.

