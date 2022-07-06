ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC area roundup: Cooling bill help, Edmond VIBES, Norman sidewalk sale, global learning

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
How to get help with your cooling bills

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has begun accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The federally funded program helps income-eligible families with their summer cooling utility bills.

The assistance program is offered two times a year for winter heating and summer cooling, in addition to the Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP), which is offered mid-March, and life-threatening crisis assistance, which is available year-round.

Eligible households already receiving assistance through the Department of Human Services can be pre-authorized to receive help for the summer cooling period, which means they do not need to complete an application. Households that are not pre-authorized but receiving assistance through the department have been notified by mail and should apply online.

Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for the summer cooling program. Payments made on behalf of eligible households must be applied to the primary source of cooling or to reimburse for the actual cost to buy or repair cooling equipment up to $150.

Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both entities.

Those applying should have the most recent cooling bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as their ID, Social Security number and verification of income. For more information and to apply for benefits, go to OKDHSLive.org.

Chalk it up to good VIBES

EDMOND — VIBES Edmond's First Thursdays is inviting attendees to join chalk artists in covering the sidewalks of downtown Edmond with colorful and creative chalk art during this week's evening art walk event.

Visual and performing artists will be set up in front or within downtown Edmond businesses from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 7.

There will be multiple locations set up with chalk, encouraging eventgoers to join the fun and add their own artwork. This event is free for all ages to participate in and enjoy.

July VIBES will include the high-flying feats of Scissortail Flying Co., street dancing by the Groovemeant Community in front of Vault 405, a duo performance by Edgar Cruz and Stan Carrier at the corner of First and Broadway, and numerous more visual and performing artists.

VIBES Edmond's First Thursdays is a program of the Fine Arts Institute. For more information, follow @Edmond_Vibes on Instagram or go to www.edmondvibes.org.

Shop local at Norman sidewalk sale

NORMAN — Norman businesses are gearing up for a Summer Sidewalk Sale for shoppers July 15-17.

The initiative is part of a Weekend of Local, created through Oklahoma’s Independent Shopkeepers Association and coordinated annually with the assistance of VisitNorman, Norman Chamber of Commerce and the city of Norman Community Relations Office.

“Retail powers the economy,” said Sara Kaplan, chief business and community relations officer of the city of Norman. “We are proud to partner with the business community each year for this special weekend that showcases so many incredible local shops and districts in our city.”

Dozens of retail sites will participate in the Summer Sidewalk Sale, to be observed in a traditional sense — outdoors — and indoors, as well, Kaplan said.

A full list of participating stores will be available at NormanOk.gov, VisitNorman.com or through the VisitNorman app (available for download via Google Play or the Apple Store) in July.

This year, the Summer Sidewalk Sale will coincide with Restaurant Week in Norman, tying in even more local shopping opportunities with a multitude of participating eateries.

Shop owners interested in participating in the upcoming Summer Sidewalk Sale may sign up at https://www.weekendoflocal.com/signup by Friday, July 8. For questions, email sara.kaplan@normanok.gov.

Program can be your child's 'Gateway to the Globe'

Youths interested in traveling to far off places or who want to change the world can learn about other countries and cultures July 12-15 during Oklahoma County OSU Extension's “Gateway to the Globe” summer workshop.

The program is designed for youths ages 8 to 18, and each day's session will be from 1 to 2 p.m.

The “Gateway to the Globe” workshop will be held via Zoom for the first three days. The final day will give students the option to join via Zoom or in person at the Oklahoma County OSU Extension Service, 2500 NE 63.

“This is a unique learning experience,” said Moriah Donica, Oklahoma County OSU Cooperative Extension Services summer intern. “Participants will learn about what global citizenship means, discover the importance of culture, learn about different countries, and they will get to do their own research on a country of their interest.”

The workshop is free, but registration is required. The first 50 people to register can pick up all the materials needed for the course at 2500 NE 63. If anyone is unable to pick up materials, worksheets that can be printed and used during the workshop will be sent via email.

For more information about this and other youth summer workshops, go to https://calendar.okstate.edu/oces/ or call 405-713-1125.

KFOR

OCPA files complaint against Oklahoma representative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A free-market think tank has now filed a complaint against an Oklahoma lawmaker. In June, protective orders were filed against four members of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs following allegations from a state representative and his wife. Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, said members of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
realtybiznews.com

Here the Skinny: A Skimpy Oklahoma City Agent Roundup

This week we continue with our efforts to bring you the superstars of U.S. real estate. Once again, we’re refining a more objective and quantifiable method. Focusing on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is presenting us with some new problems, and insights, since this region is a particularly competitive and dynamic market given the economic outlook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Edmond man upset after months of power outages

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — An Edmond man hopes OG&E power pole fixes stop outage problem he and his neighbors have dealt with for months. An Edmond man said Friday that he’s been dealing with consistent power outages for months and said some of them are by no means just power flickers. He said he didn’t appear to be getting any answers to the problem, until now.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit group opens tiny homes to help vulnerable youth

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma nonprofit organization is opening tiny homes to help vulnerable youth beat the odds. Twenty tiny homes are opening soon to help children and teenagers who need a place to start their adult lives. From those aging out of foster care to young people without a stable home environment, a local nonprofit organization named PIVOT is working to help them beat the odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Property purchase increases Canadian County’s insurance costs

EL RENO – A $6 million sale of a former oil and gas property that will house the Canadian County Health Department closed June 28. One week later, Canadian County Commissioners increased by $13,800 the county’s insurance premium to cover this new county-owned site. The three commissioners, at...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Oilfield Worker Killed in Oklahoma Oil Rig Accident

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
FAIRVIEW, OK
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK
