ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

Eagle Scout project brings free books to Stow parks

By Courtesy of Lyndsey Brennan, marketing and PR coordinator
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6W4c_0gWEvkvu00

Stow’s parks have two new Little Free Libraries, thanks to Eagle Scout candidate Ben Ehrhardt, a Cuyahoga Falls resident and rising senior at Woodridge High School in Peninsula.

Community members are welcome to take or leave books in the Little Free Libraries at Meadowbrook Lake Park on Hudson Drive and Heather Hills Park in a neighborhood off Darrow Road.

Like all Scouts aiming to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America program, 17-year-old Ehrhardt needed to complete a service project. When it came time to choose one, he thought immediately of Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library, a place he frequented “practically every day” as a child while his mother tutored students.

Ehrhardt remembers his mother picking him and his siblings up from Holy Family School and taking them around the corner to the library, where he’d chat with the librarians, peer into the fish and turtle tanks, and explore the books in the stacks when he wasn’t doing homework.

“I realized I wanted to do something for the staff at that library, since I grew up there,” he said.

Ehrhardt got the ball rolling on his project last fall, when he contacted outreach librarian Amanda Rome. She suggested the community could use another Little Free Library like the ones SMFPL maintains at Brust Park in Munroe Falls and Laundry Time Laundromat on Fishcreek Road.

Ehrhardt loved the idea.

“Just going to the library, browsing the books, and exploring different topics has shaped my life, so I wanted to give other people that experience — maybe people who wouldn’t visit the library otherwise,” he said.

Stow Mayor John Pribonic enthusiastically agreed to the project, but with a suggestion: “Instead of building one little library, how about two?”

Pribonic wanted to try installing little libraries in two types of locations: One at a bigger park most residents access by car (Meadowbrook Lake), and one at a smaller neighborhood park that residents access by bike or on foot (Heather Hills).

Once Ehrhardt got the OK from the city and the library, he began the eight-month long process of collecting donations from family and friends, ordering the mini-library kits and official plaques, assembling the structures with his troop members, and painting the libraries with the help of his classmates in art club.

Between the mini-library kits, the plaques, and shipping, it cost about $750 to build the two little free libraries.

Ehrhardt said this process taught him just how much attentiveness — and patience — goes into coordinating a project that involves multiple people and many details. For instance, he had to select a model big enough to fit picture books and a wooden post to hold the library that could withstand precipitation and wind.

Getting the libraries painted was its own mini-project. Ehrhardt spent multiple study halls coordinating with an art teacher to figure out who could help, where they could paint, how he could get supplies, and what color scheme to select.

Ehrhardt ended up choosing an orange, teal and neutral light gray color scheme for the Heather Hills little library. The blue gradient design on the sides of the Meadowbrook Lake structure came from a packet of examples of Little Free Libraries that Rome sent him. Ehrhardt and his family also re-painted the Little Free Library at Brust Park.

SMFPL outreach librarians bring about 30 books per month to each existing Little Free Library and anticipate doing the same for the new ones, Rome said.

“The response I’ve heard on social media [from Heather Hills residents] has been overwhelmingly positive,” Pribonic said. “They’re excited because they feel the Little Free Library adds great value to our neighborhood, and a special touch to our city.”

Having a Little Free Library in a neighborhood can be life-changing for a child, Pribonic said. “We’ve got one in our neighborhood, and my grandson gets very excited for the routine of walking down, picking a book, and then coming home to read. My wife’s a second-grade school teacher, and she’ll tell you the kids that read with their families do excellent in school.”

More than earning the rank of Eagle Scout, which less than 5% of Scouts earn due to the major time commitment it requires, Ehrhardt said he is proud to give back to the community that was instrumental in raising him.

“It feels great to make books — and the experiences that come with them — accessible to more people,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Stir Studio Kitchen expands to Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio – Stir Studio Kitchen is expanding its cooking classes to Hudson. Charlie Denk’s business, which opened in 2019 in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood and expanded in 2020 to Chagrin Falls, is starting classes in Hudson in August. Stir will be located at 16 Clinton St., in the First & Main development.
HUDSON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Society
Stow, OH
Society
City
Stow, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Farm and Dairy

Medina County Career Center Auction, and misc.

To liquidate surplus equipment, we will sell by absolute auction located at the Medina County Career Center – 1101 W. Liberty St. (Rt. 18) Medina, OH (2 miles West of Public Square). See full list & pictures at www.rdfarnsworth.com. Kubota/Bus/Van: Kubota RTV900 4×4 diesel utility vehicle w/hyd. Dump, front...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Scout#Scouts#Scout Troop#Lake Park#School Library#Charity#Woodridge High School#The Boy Scouts Of America#Holy Family School#Smfpl#Laundry Time Laundromat
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Euclid restaurant closes after 21 years

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – After more than two decades in business, a Euclid restaurant is closing its doors. The Beach Club Pizza Bistro announced on social media that their final day of operation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022. The post explains, “With all the mounting, and seemingly endless...
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County ranks 77th nationally for health

MEDINA, Ohio -- According to U.S. News and World Report, Medina County is the 77th healthiest county in the United States. The leadership of Krista Wasowski is largely responsible for that success. In a recent study published by U.S. News & World Report, Medina County was ranked the highest of...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma, beware - Twinsburg’s experience shows golf course clubhouses are money pits

Concerning the $4 million Cuyahoga County Council members are considering giving Parma for a new golf course clubhouse and community center: They might want to call residents of Twinsburg to see how well the city-owned multimillion-dollar Gleneagles Golf Course clubhouse/restaurant/event center has been going for them since it was built. The golf course clubhouse facility has never been profitable and is supplemented by the city’s general fund by hundreds of thousands of dollars yearly.
PARMA, OH
wooster.edu

How To Work With Wooster

Community partners work with students and faculty from The College of Wooster in a number of ways to address challenges and seek solutions for the greater Wooster community. Wooster academic departments work with partner organizations through unique programs to share expertise, resources, and/or instruments. APEX Fellowship Internships. APEX Fellowships are...
WOOSTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
whbc.com

Signs of Danger Citizens Can Look For At A Public Event

Jordan Miller is joined by Stark County Sheriff George Maier. After the events taking place in Illinois this past weekend, many are on high alert in large public gatherings. Sheriff Maier walks Jordan through how to notice some basic signs something may be wrong. Tune in every Thursday at 10:30 to hear the latest in Stark County law enforcement and public safety from Sheriff Maier.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Lindsey’s Co-Owner Says Closing Was Tough Decision

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and customers. The co-owners of Lindsey’s Restaurant on West Tusc near I-77 in Canton say they will miss them all when they close for good on July 17. Co-owner Bob Wise tells WHBC News that some customers come in nearly...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 arrested after accidental shooting in Cuyahoga Falls, police say

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers arrested a man Friday afternoon after a disabled victim he was caring for accidentally shot himself. The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Anderson Road, according to a police news release shared to Facebook by a city councilperson.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Deputies find missing Tuscarawas County man

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Update: The man has been found. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 76-year-old man. He was last seen driving away from his house on Michael Lane in Zoar at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Deputies said he suffers...
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy