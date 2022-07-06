ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP announces $1.7 million gift from Hector and Gloria López Foundation

By Julia Lucero, El Paso Times
The University of Texas at El Paso received a $1.7 million gift from the Hector and Gloria López Foundation to help students.

Starting In the fall, 15 López scholars will receive support for tuition and fees. They will also benefit from services including mentoring, tutoring, paid internships and leadership development for five years, a news release stated.

This is the first grant to be endowed by the foundation, said Sergio Rodríguez, nephew of Hector and Gloria López and president and CEO of the foundation.

"The power of higher education is truly priceless. And we believe that everyone should have access to a university or college degree, regardless of the color of their skin or their family income," Rodríguez said.

The announcement was made Tuesday during a news conference at the campus.

Hector and Gloria López left their accumulated land and financial assets to the foundation in 2021, the news release stated.

Their mission was to support post-secondary education for Latino students who are first generation students and have demonstrated financial need, Rodríguez said.

The scholarship is specific to the El Paso, Austin, San Antonio, South Texas and Rio Grande Valley areas, the news release stated.

The foundation's assets came from the GALO Cattle Co., a ranching business Hector and Gloria López established, with 14 ranches on 35,000 acres across South Texas, Rodríguez said.

"Two thirds of our students are coming from families making less than $37,000. A full-ride scholarship is a ticket to agreement," UTEP President Heather Wilson said. "It means they don't have to work 30 or 40 hours a week, and go to school and help their parents or raise their children at the same time. It means they can focus on their studies. It opens that pathway."

Students do not have to apply to receive the scholarship. The only requirements are being Latino, in financial need, and be the first from their family who will graduate from college. The scholars will be selected at random, Rodríguez said.

Archie L. Holmes Jr., Ph.D., the University of Texas System's executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, said the gift is an opportunity for the system to support efforts for student success.

Rodríguez said he believes there is not enough Hispanic philanthropy and hopes that the foundation will help change that.

"I know my aunt and uncle are up in heaven watching right now, just to see how everything's going," Rodríguez said. "And I know we are doing exactly what they wanted to do. I'm thrilled."

