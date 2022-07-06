Hanks softball player Desirae Spearman named second team MaxPreps All-American

Hanks softball player Desirae Spearman has been recognized as one of the top high school players in the nation.

Spearman was named second-team All-American by MaxPreps after helping lead the Knights to a District 2-5A championship and bi-district playoff win.

Spearman hit 24 home runs and batted .636 and went 12-2 in the circle.

"Desirae works so hard every day and she always wants to get better in every aspect," Hanks softball coach Shelley Prather said. "She loves the game and she has been important for our program in so many ways. She's a great pitcher, she hits the ball well and is an excellent shortstop. Desirae will continue to do great things and she's just a great kid overall."

Spearman will be in Arlington next Wednesday to play in the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star game for some of Texas' top players.

"I was really honored to be named an All-American," Spearman said. "It wasn't something I expected. I'm really looking forward to the All-Star game next week in Arlington, that should be a really fun atmosphere to be a part of. My summer has gone well, just working hard to get better."

