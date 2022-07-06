ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield trucking company settles lawsuit with Amazon over use of word 'Prime'

By Ralph Green, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Springfield-based trucking company Prime Inc. has reached a settlement with Amazon after suing the world's largest online retailer for using the word "Prime" on its shipping vehicles.

Terms of the confidential settlement are not provided in public court documents from May which state the case was being dismissed with both sides agreeing to pay their own attorney fees.

Available court documents do not state whether Amazon will have to stop using "Prime" on its shipping vehicles, and representatives for the companies either declined comment or did not respond to interview requests by press time.

In 2019, Prime Inc. filed a lawsuit against Amazon claiming the online retailer was causing "irreparable injury to (Prime Inc.'s) business, reputation and goodwill" by putting "Prime" on shipping vehicles to promote its premium service.

"Amazon Prime" is a service offered by Amazon that gives subscribers several benefits, including faster shipping.

Prime Inc.'s stance was that it had built up substantial goodwill from consumers across the country in the "Prime" name by putting the name on its semi-trailers since at least 1980.

More: Springfield trucking company sues Amazon over use of 'Prime'

The trucking company claimed that with Amazon using "Prime" on its shipping vehicles, that would cause confusion among consumers; and consumers might blame Prime Inc. for bad experiences they had dealing with Amazon and that could cause "irreparable harm" to Prime Inc.

Prime Inc. accused Amazon of violating federal trademark law and taking advantage of the goodwill Prime Inc. had established with consumers.

"This case has been settled and resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," said Steve Crawford, Prime Inc. general counsel, in an email. "The parties have agreed to the confidentiality of the terms and conditions of the settlement substance.

In the years since the lawsuit was first filed, Amazon's footprint has grown in southwest Missouri. In August 2021, the company opened a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility in Republic that employs more than 200 people.

Prime Inc., meanwhile, remains one of the largest employers in the Springfield area. Data from 2021 says the company has just over 1,300 employees in the region.

More: Take a look inside the new Amazon warehouse building in Republic

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com , by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield trucking company settles lawsuit with Amazon over use of word 'Prime'

