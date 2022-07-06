Here's why city of Corpus Christi placed $118,000 in liens on Kings Crossing golf course

Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect Kings Crossing golf course consists of more than 301 acres and is valued at more than $4 million. A previous version of this story misstated the property's acreage and value.

More than 301 acres of land sits vacant with overgrown grass off Oso Parkway near Marseille Drive.

The property is the former Kings Crossing golf course, which was last operational in 2008.

The city of Corpus Christi has placed $118,225 in liens on the property for unpaid water bills and code violations. The unpaid utility bills total $70,225 and date to when the golf course was operational and a city water customer, City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Code violation charges total about $48,000. The city has had to mow the property on multiple occasions to keep the property up to code.

"We tried to collect on the payments of the mowing; they didn't pay. So we filed a lien on the property as a way to get the money one day when the property sells," Zanoni said.

The property is owned by Kingsley Properties LP and is valued at more than $4 million, according to the Nueces County Appraisal District.

City officials have increased communication efforts with the property owners. As a result, the owners took down a construction fence that was once around the old clubhouse in June.

Zanoni said the owners plan to sell or lease the property for redevelopment.

"They've reached a business decision as an entity that they no longer just want to pay property taxes and other fees for the property to remain vacant," he said.

Other neighborhood improvements

In May, the city assumed maintenance responsibility of St. Dennis Park from the Master Kings Crossing Homeowners Association. In the bond 2022 proposal, city staff plans to include $300,000 in improvements to the park for new playground and fitness equipment.

The city is also replacing three drainage culverts on Oso Parkway.

Kathryn Cargo follows business openings and developments while reporting on impacts of the city government’s decisions. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe .

