Fresh off a trip to the Southland Conference tournament semifinals, Texas A&M Corpus Christi announced Tuesday that it is extending the contract of head women's basketball coach Royce Chadwick through the 2024-25 season.

Chadwick, who is coming off his 10th season as head coach, led the Islanders to a 19-10 season with an 11-3 mark in conference play.

Chadwick recorded his 700th career win with a victory against Houston Baptist in January and is the winningest coach in Southland Conference history with 211 career victories.

A&M-Corpus Christi also finished with a 14-0 record at home under Chadwick last season for the first time in program history.

"Royce Chadwick's track record speaks for itself. But what has impressed me the most has been his ability to continue to evolve as a coach and a leader," A&M-Corpus Christi athletic director Jon Palumbo said in a press release. "He has built one of the top programs in the Southland Conference, and I can't wait to see the special things that Islanders women's basketball will accomplish in the coming years under his leadership."

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas A&M Corpus Christi women's basketball coach Royce Chadwick signs contract extension