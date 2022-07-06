Monroe-area home prices fall 0.9% in June, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Ouachita Parish home listed for $270,000 in June, down 0.9% from the previous month's $272,500, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in June was up about 6% from June 2021. Ouachita Parish's median home was 2,070 square feet for a listed price of $134 per square foot.

The Ouachita Parish market was busy, with a median 29 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 31 days on market. The market added 156 new home listings in June, compared with the 128 added in June 2021. The market ended the month with some 157 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Union Parish home prices drop 16.4% to $225,000

Union Parish's home prices fell 16.4%, to a median $225,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 56 days, from 43 days a month earlier. The typical 2,161-square-foot house had a list price of $132 per square foot.

Across all of Louisiana, median home prices were $293,500, rising 1.2% from a month earlier. The median Louisiana home for sale had 1,939 square feet at list price of $150 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $450,000, up 0.7% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,887 square feet, listed at $228 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

