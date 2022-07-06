ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Firefly Night, Gumby's weekend and plenty of live music: 5 things to do in Manitowoc this week

By City of Manitowoc Department of Tourism
 3 days ago

MANITOWOC - With Fourth of July behind us, summer enters its next phase.

Here are five things to do this week, including some outdoor fun for the family and plenty of live music at downtown establishments.

1. Go to Firefly Night at Woodland Dunes

Take in an evening light show at Woodland Dunes on Friday.

After a short story time from Two Rivers' Lester Public Library at 8:45 p.m., learn a few firefly basics before trying to catch the beautiful creatures yourself.

Registration is required by calling 920-793-4007 or emailing jessicaj@woodlanddunes.org .

Woodland Dunes is at 3000 Hawthorne Ave., Two Rivers.

2. Have a brew and a bite at Sabbatical Street Eats Series

Grab a brew and a bite to eat at Sabbatical Brewing Co. , 835 S. 29th St., Manitowoc, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

You can either relax in the cool interior or bask in the sun on their patio.

The food truck will be there until 8 p.m., so there’s plenty of time to get your grub on while enjoying some drinks.

3. Attend Gumby’s weekend

We’ve all been affected by cancer, and Gumby’s Club Fore a Cure and Glow Run/Walk is one of the biggest fundraisers for cancer research in the Manitowoc area.

Whether you are there for the golf and bowling at Meadow Links, 1540 Johnston Drive, or the run, live music from Dani and Kris Crow, or the friendship and support, you’ll be welcomed with open arms.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/GumbysClubForeACure for more information about the event happening Saturday and Sunday.

4. Go 'Moo at the Zoo'

Calling all animal lovers!

Head to the Big Red Barn in the Lincoln Park Zoo for "Moo at the Zoo," a family-friendly event full of games and fun activities related to farming.

This is a free event and it runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The zoo is at 1215 N. Eighth St., Manitowoc.

5. Take in live music

We are officially in the height of live music season in Manitowoc!

On Saturday, The Waltzmeisters are at PetSkull Brewing at 2 p.m., Zoofunkyou plays at The Fat Seagull at 6 p.m., Dennis and Brad’s Great Brewery Tour are at Sabbatical Brewing at 6 p.m., Totally Neon are at The Wharf at 6:30 p.m., and 90’s AF are at Salute to Everyone at 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, you can catch Dave Steffen at PetSkull Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

PetSkull is at 1015 Buffalo St., The Fat Seagull is at 807 Quay St., Sabbatical is at 835 S. 29th St., The Wharf is at 606 Quay St. and Salute to Everyone is at 1107 S. 10th St.

The City of Manitowoc’s Department of Tourism , branded as Visit Manitowoc, is responsible for facilitating an active relationship with hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions in the city to promote Manitowoc as a tourist destination on the state and national level. To contact the Department of Tourism, email tourism@manitowoc.org or call 920-686-3508. For more about upcoming events, follow @VisitManitowoc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok or visit manitowoc.org/tourism .

