Orbeez guns, used in TikTok challenge, pose serious risk to eye health, BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists doctor says

There’s a new, must-have toy that poses potential danger to anyone who plays with it.

As the “ Orbeez ” toy gun grows in popularity, it grows in notoriety. The non-lethal toy shoots water gel pellets using a spring-loaded air pump mechanism. They can be great fun if used properly — with eye protection, close adult supervision and using the toy as recommended by the manufacturer — but that hasn’t always been the case, lately, in Manitowoc.

The toy is being marketed to children as a safe way to playfully shoot at others, but only sometimes does the advertising encourage the use of protective eyewear.

The projectiles, being a soft gel, flatten on impact, making them especially dangerous to the eyes. Some of the guns advertise muzzle velocities as high as a BB gun. That’s especially alarming for eye specialists like me.

Recently, I’ve treated injuries directly related to a gel pellet fired into the eye. The result — mostly eye bleeding — shouldn’t be brushed off as child’s play. It can be difficult to tell whether a patient will maintain his or her vision after such a traumatic injury. In some cases, unfortunately, only time will tell.

Then, there’s this: According to media reports , some people, spurred by social media dares and challenges on platforms such as TikTok , are shooting these gel pellets at strangers. Moreover, some individuals are freezing the pellets to make them sting even more upon impact. This can result in severe consequences for victims.

Frankly, until these recent emergency care instances, my colleagues and I really hadn’t yet heard of this newer toy. We’ve long known of the real dangers of paint balls and the like, though. Since treating some of these new eye injuries, we’ve felt the need to warn about the consequences of playing with these toys.

There are different serious injuries that can occur from any projectile fired into the eye, including the following:

Lens subluxation: Displacement of the eye’s lens from the pupil.

Hyphema: Bleeding inside the front of the eye.

Angle recession: Damage to the tissue in the eye’s angle from blunt force, resulting in elevated eye pressure or glaucoma.

Cataract: Can be caused by blunt trauma. May require surgical removal of the lens of the eye, replacing it with an artificial lens.

Traumatic optic neuropathy: Damage to the optic nerve.

Retinal or choroidal rupture: Traumatic injury to the delicate structures in the back of the eye. This injury often results in permanent vision loss with no treatment possible.

Our recommendation for avoiding serious injury when playing with these toys and, frankly, any toys that fire projectiles, is to wear protective eyewear and play under responsible adult supervision.

We’ve all heard the warning on TV, in the movies and from grownups: “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

Well, it can be all too real.

Dr. Benjamin Phillips is an eye specialist with BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists-Manitowoc.

