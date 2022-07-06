Fourth of July Parade brings out festivities, summer spirit to Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE – The annual Fourth of July Parade swept through downtown Devils Lake with an array of floats, classic cars, tractors and everything in-between with wheels Monday morning.

Although the sky was peppered with potential rainclouds, the weather held strong through the parade’s opening drive, which started at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

After lining up north of Prairie View Elementary School, the parade bustled through 4th St. NE. Free will lunch at Roosevelt Park followed the parade procession.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.