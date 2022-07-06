ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Fourth of July Parade brings out festivities, summer spirit to Devils Lake

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqrqL_0gWEvSzi00

DEVILS LAKE – The annual Fourth of July Parade swept through downtown Devils Lake with an array of floats, classic cars, tractors and everything in-between with wheels Monday morning.

Although the sky was peppered with potential rainclouds, the weather held strong through the parade’s opening drive, which started at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

After lining up north of Prairie View Elementary School, the parade bustled through 4th St. NE. Free will lunch at Roosevelt Park followed the parade procession.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND AG: Devils Lake health board violated open meeting law

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the Lake Region District Health Board violated the open meetings law by failing to properly give notice of a special meeting of a committee. The Health Board created a committee to conduct interviews for the administrator position. All five people on the committee...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
wdayradionow.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash near West Fargo identified

(West Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening on I-94 near West Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Brandon Sola was headed westbound near mile marker 341 around 9 p.m. when his bike began to wobble. Sola was thrown from the motorcycle into the center median, and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

462
Followers
895
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy