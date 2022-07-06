ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local entrepreneur perseveres, despite house fire, with support of community | Streetwise

By Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

DE PERE - The greater Green Bay community has stepped up for local entrepreneur Kelly Schwartz, after she lost most her possessions in a house fire.

At a give-back day on June 18 , eight participating businesses were able to raise enough money from donations and 5% of their profits for Schwartz to repurchase much of the equipment she needs for her business, Fridge Jerky .

Additionally, Schwartz is able to repurchase ingredients for her products thanks to the money raised.

"I don't know how to express my gratitude for people checking in on us and helping us and wanting us to be successful," Schwartz said. "I just have no words for how incredible humans are. Definitely restored my faith in people, that's for sure."

The event was held in response to a May 26 event which devastated Schwartz and her family. After Schwartz received grant money from the Greater Green Bay Chamber for Fridge Jerky, she came home to discover her personal items, business materials and three pets were gone after a house fire destroyed the interior of her home.

Schwartz intends to use the grant money she received from the Greater Green Bay Chamber to open her own commercial kitchen now that she has money to replace her equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ochUs_0gWEvPLX00
While Schwartz is working to get Fridge Jerky back on track after the fire, she said personal tasks, like finding housing for herself and her son, are taking precedence. She plans to begin filling sample orders of her products next month.

"People are asking when they can get jerky," Schwartz said. "I want my jerky. I miss my jerky. So, I'm determined to keep going."

Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach her at abursiekkloehn@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @bursiekkloehn .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Local entrepreneur perseveres, despite house fire, with support of community | Streetwise

