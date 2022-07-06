ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan's Brat Days will no longer be a weekend event after 2022. Here's why it's changing.

By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBHsV_0gWEvNpJ00

SHEBOYGAN - The Sheboygan Jaycees will no longer host Brat Days as a weekend event after this year, Johnsonville spokesperson Stephanie Dlugopolski said in an email.

“There’s no doubt that the greater Sheboygan community will miss this annual, weekend festival, but we are encouraged that the Sheboygan Jaycees intend to revisit what this festival could look like on a smaller scale while still celebrating our community’s favorite protein,” Dlugopolski said in an email.

Johnsonville has been the title sponsor of the event since 2004, with an estimated 200,000 brats being served over the years at the event, Dlugopolski said.

This year’s Brat Days is slated for Aug. 5-6 at Kiwanis Park, featuring a parade, beer garden, amusement park and several musical guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhSWS_0gWEvNpJ00

“We look forward to continuing Brat Days in some other iteration and we plan to transition the format of the event in future years,” the Jaycees shared in a statement with The Sheboygan Press. “It's a fluid situation and what the future format will look like is to be determined. The event has been through several variations over the past 69 years and it is time for another variation.”

The Jaycees didn’t provide more information to The Sheboygan Press about what led to the change, but the group shared on the Brat Days website that it has faced “recent challenges.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXgcr_0gWEvNpJ00

Lifelong Sheboygan County resident Dennis Leffin, 78, said aspects of Brat Days have changed since it first started in 1953, such as competitors first having to eat double brats on a full roll to now eating single brats in the brat-eating competition and the name briefly changing to German Days.

Brat Days has also experienced other changes over the years, such as moving to Kiwanis Park from downtown and having fluctuations in attendance.

Sheboygan was also named the Bratwurst Capital of the World in 1970 by former Sheboygan mayor and judge John Bolgert, beating out Bucyrus, Ohio for the title.

Leffin said Brat Days still serves a good purpose.

“They (Jaycees) donate all their money to some projects or another,” he said. “The Sheboygan Quarry was actually furnished by the Jaycees, they put in the equipment. So, they always do a lot of good with their winnings. And that's always been done. They've always donated everything back to the community.”

Brat Days has been one of the Jaycees’ largest fundraising projects, with more than $300,000 being donated to Sheboygan community organizations, like Big Brothers Big Sisters , Jaycee High School Scholarships and Above and Beyond Children’s Museum , over the past 10 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOdE4_0gWEvNpJ00

More: Sheboygan's Midsummer Festival of the Arts returns July 16-17. Plus, more news in your weekly dose.

More: It's tough to beat Gessert's Ice Cream and Confectionery for an old-fashioned ice cream parlor experience

Leffin, who was named Brat Eating King in 1957 and then later in 1984 and 1985, said Brat Days has been a unifying event for Sheboygan over the years.

“It gets the people back,” Leffin said. “Sometimes when you'd go down there and you hadn't maybe seen people for 20 years or more and then all of a sudden there they were at the Brat Days. It was like a uniting of friendships again.”

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan's Brat Days will no longer be a weekend event after 2022. Here's why it's changing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brats#The Brat#Beer Garden#Johnsonville
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

792
Followers
261
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy