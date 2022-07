Vindicator file photo / July 7, 1982 | The framework of a portion of the new Market Street Bridge in Youngstown can be seen in this aerial photo by The Vindicator’s Lloyd S. Jones 40 years ago. Looking north shows one span has been erected, another is partially complete and a third still needs to be constructed crossing the Mahoning River. The $9.3 million project was slated for completion in 1983.

