Almaden Valley gem with panoramic views and so much more

By Monica Lander
Silicon Valley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnificent panoramic views of the Almaden Valley from this custom and ultra-private 2.62-acre hilltop estate will leave you breathless. Built by Mason Hammer Builders, Inc. at 20601 Via Santa Teresa, this architectural masterpiece showcases about 7,158 square feet of living space on multiple levels. It offers luxurious amenities and features, including...

Related
Silicon Valley

Charming Craftsman in the heart of North Berkeley

Vintage details combine with modern updates throughout this 1900s-era Berkeley Craftsman that features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enter via the charming sunroom large enough for enjoying morning coffee or evening rosé. The light and bright family room boasts original built-ins, bench seating overlooking tranquil scenes of the garden and an attached deck perfect for hors d’oeuvre alfresco. The dining room with a massive bay window and adorable vintage-appeal fireplace offers ample space for hosting neighbors and friends.
BERKELEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Affordable homes near downtown San Jose approach construction launch

SAN JOSE — A residential complex near downtown San Jose set to consist of scores of affordable homes is slated to begin construction within weeks now that the project has navigated past some key milestones. Roosevelt Park Apartments should start construction within weeks and is expected to be completed...
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy Gardens drops management company

Gilroy Gardens’ nonprofit organization is now fully managing the theme park for the first time in nearly 20 years. The management contract between Gilroy Gardens and Ohio-based Cedar Fair Entertainment Company expired at the end of 2021, park officials confirmed. Cedar Fair made headlines on June 27 when it...
GILROY, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Great America Amusement Park to close following sale

California’s Great America is set to close permanently in the coming years, following a sale of the beloved local landmark by the property’s owners. Cedar Fair announced the sale of its California Great America amusement park to Prologis, Inc. for $310 million early last week. The land sale to Prologis, a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company, included a purchase agreement that will require the site be leased back to Cedar Fair for 11 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscaping#Windows#Subway#Housing List#Real Estate#French
point2homes.com

1000 Dewing Ave. 209, Lafayette, Contra Costa County, CA, 94549

Dawn Finley - Agt: 415-902-2363 - UNBEATABLE LOCATION in the heart of Downtown Lafayette with shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and much more. Literally a stone’s throw away from BART, minutes to HWY's 24 and 680. Rarely available CORNER UNIT with STUNNING MID-TREE POSTCARD VIEWS feels like you’re living in a tree house. Tucked away in a quiet area on the second floor, Unit 209 enjoys loads of natural sunlight, an open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, two external storage closets, and a balcony patio. Top of the line Chef's Kitchen with Caesarstone quartz counters & Glass Backsplash, 5 Burner Gas Stove & Built-in Oversized Refrigerator. Lovely Spacious Master Suite with a Soaking Tub, Double Vanity Sinks & Large Walk-in Closet with built-in shelves. Two assigned parking spaces. (tandem) Built only in 2017, the building boasts modern finishes, newer construction, and is walkable to top rated schools! $45K of upgrades including crown-molding, Hunter Douglass remote controlled window treatments, and much more!
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

For the second time, Carmel Valley favorite the Wagon Wheel has sold to a long-time employee.

Although the history of Carmel Valley dates back for centuries, a little digging will tell you that “the valley” community as we know it today began to take shape during the 1930s. Around that time, Del Monte Properties, owned by the legendary S.F.B. Morse, secured valuable water rights along the banks of the Carmel River. As the company gradually sold off pieces of the desirable and now developable land along the foothills of the Santa Lucia Mountains, more business and opportunities began to spring up in the valley.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
Money

The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest

After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here's a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Berkeley restaurant hopeful about reopening after losing lease

BERKELEY – Staff and longtime customers have been saying their final farewells to Cesar on Shattuck, but the owners have some news that could change the future for the beloved restaurant.July 23rd is the last time Cesar will open its doors to customers at this location. After more than 24 years serving the community, it's not ready to say goodbye just yet.Every night, you can hear the rumble of chatter as dishes and cocktails are served.It's not just another restaurant on Shattuck but a place where regulars and foodies have been coming for years, in some cases decades. "I've been...
BERKELEY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Sizzling Housing Market in Bay Area Starts to Cool, but Still Tops U.S. Prices

The Bay Area housing market, continuing a trend of recent years, is the most expensive place in the U.S. to buy a home, according to real estate experts who track home sales. For a region that registered record sale prices in 2021, with nearly a 12% growth in median home sale prices, the Bay Area market is beginning to level out this year, reports Norada Real Estate Investments, a Southern California firm that studies nationwide real estate trends.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
JustLuxe.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay’s Captivating Cuisine

Situated atop a breathtaking ocean bluff overlooking 50 miles of rugged California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is no doubt the region’s hospitality grand dame. The only five-star luxury oceanfront resort in the San Francisco Bay Area, the seaside sanctuary evokes the ambience of grand East Coast and European retreats of yore. Featuring Ritz-Carlton stellar service, the brand’s trademark glamour is well-illustrated by its dramatic cliffside views, its recreational opportunities, a sumptuous spa, and incomparable cuisine options.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Silicon Valley

Labor union buys Concord building as home for its new offices

CONCORD — An East Bay labor union has bought a Concord office building that will serve as the organization’s new headquarters. Operating Engineers Local 3 is moving to a building at 3000 Clayton Road in the wake of the union’s purchase of the property. The deal was...
CONCORD, CA
hoodline.com

Secrets and rumors behind San Jose’s treasured taco topping, Orange Sauce

It’s considered one of the most treasured ‘made in San Jose’ specialties. The world-famous Orange Sauce sold at La Victoria Taqueria is the stuff of legend. The creamy condiment that customers can’t seem to get enough of continues to grow in popularity year after year. It was created just a few months after the first La Victoria location opened its first location in 1998 on San Carlos Street near San Jose State. Now, four more San Jose locations are selling Orange Sauce, as well as one location in Hayward. Customers love coating their tacos, burritos, and quesadillas with it, or buy their own bottles of it to use on anything they want.
SAN JOSE, CA

