Almaden Valley gem with panoramic views and so much more

BERKELEY – Staff and longtime customers have been saying their final farewells to Cesar on Shattuck, but the owners have some news that could change the future for the beloved restaurant.July 23rd is the last time Cesar will open its doors to customers at this location. After more than 24 years serving the community, it's not ready to say goodbye just yet.Every night, you can hear the rumble of chatter as dishes and cocktails are served.It's not just another restaurant on Shattuck but a place where regulars and foodies have been coming for years, in some cases decades. "I've been...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO