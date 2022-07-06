“Drums on the Ohio” Drum & Bugle Corp Competition Returns to Southern Indiana on July 7th

Indiana's state insect is the firefly, and it's being celebrated at a festival this weekend. Did you know that Indiana had an official insect? I had NO idea. It turns out the insect of the Hoosier state is the firefly. Which, speaking of, do you call them fireflies or lightning bugs? Either way, these insects that light up the night sky in the summertime are my favorite. When I was a kid I remember being fascinated with lightning bugs to the point I'd collect them in a jar that my dad helped me poke holes in, and before I'd go inside for the night I'd sit in the jar out with the lid off so the lightning bugs could fly off. I always thought it was so cool how they would light up and flicker against the darkness of the night.

