Evansville, IN

“Drums on the Ohio” Drum & Bugle Corp Competition Returns to Southern Indiana on July 7th

By Bobby G.
 4 days ago
It has been far too long (2018) since I have been able to say the following phrase - "Drums on the Ohio is just a few days away!" I'm so happy to be able to say it now - I'm even more excited to go see the show. Actually, I'm gonna...

Indiana’s State Insect is Being Celebrated in New Harmony’s Firefly Festival July 8-9th

Indiana's state insect is the firefly, and it's being celebrated at a festival this weekend. Did you know that Indiana had an official insect? I had NO idea. It turns out the insect of the Hoosier state is the firefly. Which, speaking of, do you call them fireflies or lightning bugs? Either way, these insects that light up the night sky in the summertime are my favorite. When I was a kid I remember being fascinated with lightning bugs to the point I'd collect them in a jar that my dad helped me poke holes in, and before I'd go inside for the night I'd sit in the jar out with the lid off so the lightning bugs could fly off. I always thought it was so cool how they would light up and flicker against the darkness of the night.
NEW HARMONY, IN
55 Automatic License Plate Readers Installed in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department has announced that over fifty license plate readers have been installed throughout the city. You may have heard about cameras attached to stop lights and such in cities all throughout the country. Most of these are an effort to issue citations for traffic violations. However, that won't be the case with the new automatic license plate readers that have been installed throughout the city of Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Local Kentucky Fair Hosting a Mullet Pagent Open To Anyone

If you're rocking a mullet in 2022 and want to show it off for a cash prize, you are in luck!. I don't know how it happened, but over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. Perhaps we can credit its resurgence in popularity to Morgan Wallen?
Enjoy a Free Otters Game With ‘E’ Night at the Evansville Otters

In Evansville, "E" is for everyone, and you can help Evansville celebrate and come together for E Night with the Evansville Otters on August 5th!. E Night at the Otters is an annual event to get the community to come together to cheer on Evansville's own baseball team at historic Bosse Field. The best part? Not only do you get to enjoy a baseball game, but you also get in for free with your ticket (more on ticket info, below).
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Drums#Southern Indiana#Music Festival#City Music#Dci#The Major Leagues#Tn#Tx#The Phantom Regiment
Adorable Photos of Two Baby Cardinals in Owensboro, KY Yard

How cute are these two? For the last couple of weeks, we have been on baby watch at the Benefield house. A pair of cardinals built a nest in the tree directly to the right of our back door and deck. FYI, cardinals are known for building their nests in relatively well-hidden areas. According to BirdFact.com, they will typically tuck their nests "in the fork of branches, shrubs or tangled vine."
OWENSBORO, KY
Burn Bans Enacted Across Indiana Counties Due to Dry Conditions

Across the Tri-State, a few counties have enacted burn bans due to dry conditions. Earlier this week we were lighting off fireworks, but now due to dry conditions, you definitely shouldn't be lighting anything off, especially open fires. In fact, I have a friend on Facebook who shared a photo of her yard on the 4th of July after a firework set her yard on fire. Since then conditions have become even drier, and counties have enacted burn bans.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville IN
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

