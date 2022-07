I am writing this letter to express my sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the men and women of the Park City Fire Department for their work over the weekend extinguishing a fire at King’s Crown. The fire could have been far more serious and the incredibly fast response time and professionalism of the PCFD prevented a significantly worse situation. We are so lucky to have such a professional and dedicated group protecting us. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the proximity to the 4th of July is troubling. They really mean it when they say no fireworks! Thank you again to Park City’s bravest.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO