The University of Alabama men’s basketball team has updated its online roster, as well as releasing the jersey numbers that the players will wear for the 2022-23 season. Three of the five players returning to the team this year have made number changes. Jahvon Quinerly, who decided to return for his senior season after tearing his ACL in the team’s final game against Notre Dame, has changed his number from No. 13 to No. 5. Jaden Shackelford held No. 5 last season, but his departure to the NBA allows Quinerly to don the number.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO