Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville group protests U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision

By Daisy Creager, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
It was a sweltering 101 degrees on Monday evening as protesters lined the sidewalk of Adams Boulevard in front of Unity Square, holding signs high and chanting.

What started as a gathering of 16 grew to more than 30 people protesting the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion.

Just hours before the Fourth of July fireworks began, the group, made up of women and men of varying ages, held signs reading “My gun has more rights than my wife” and “Don’t tread on me” alongside an illustration of a uterus outlined by snakes.

Several of the protesters said they felt a need to assemble because some people, especially in small, conservative Bartlesville, may be afraid to express a similar opinion.

“It’s a good thing to come out and support what we believe in, because there’s a lot of people who are scared to voice their opinions on it,” protester Emma Hubble said. “We’re not baby-making machines, we deserve our rights. This is going to kill a lot more women than people think.”

Protester Barbra Shoff said the direction of legal protections is moving toward something close to “Putin’s Russia.”

She said Democrats need to step up organizing efforts.

“We need to take back our rights. The Dmocrats have become complacent, especially in Oklahoma. Oklahoma is now totally red, we used to be a better mix,” Shoff said.

As the group demonstrated, passing motorists gave a variety of responses ranging from honking and to making obscene gestures. One man, on a motorcycle, rounded the block twice to flip off the protesters a second time.

Cory Fox said he also attended the protest to encourage others with similar opinions to speak up.

“I’m a fan of human rights, I like to make whatever voice I have heard,” Fox said. “This is more important than a lot of things going on.”

Comments / 13

Mark McD
3d ago

I know that some can't understand the simplicity of the decision, so let me explain it. Abortion is not guaranteed in the constitution, it isn't even mentioned SO it is left to the individual states to set their own laws about it. I can't put it any simpler but I know some still won't get it.

Reply
12
Don Cox
3d ago

Oklahoma has always been a red state. if you aren't fond of it move. The Democrats have been organized... in DESTROYING OUR ECONOMY.

Reply(1)
10
Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
