Mauldin, SC

Mauldin taps interim administrator, names new economic development director

By Caitlin Herrington, Greenville News
 3 days ago

Mauldin filled two large vacancies in its employee roster, offering a contract to an interim administrator and hiring a new economic development director in the same night Tuesday.

Rebecca Vance, who has served as administrator in Clinton and Summerville, has yet to sign her interim contract, Human Resources Director Mark Putnam said. Her proposed contract is for four months and begins July 18.

JR Charles, who comes to the Upstate with economic development experience in Georgia, was in chambers Tuesday night to be welcomed aboard by council. He was named the development director of The Salvation Army of Greenville last month.

Charles joins the Mauldin team Monday, filling the department head role that has been vacant since Van Broad retired in March.

"Our goal has been to not miss a beat and I think with the hiring of Mr. Charles we're achieving that goal," councilman Taft Matney said. "The experience that he brings will fit well not only with the city's current culture but what we're trying to develop."

The hires come on Madden's last week as Mauldin City Administrator. His last day with the city is Friday before heading to the City of Greenville to take a deputy administrator role.

Mauldin's department heads will handle the potential gap week between Madden's exit and Vance's start date.

Madden announced his plans to leave the city in April after holding the Mauldin administrator position for four-and-a-half years. He was hired in October 2018 and started the role in December 2018.

Council is still actively searching and interviewing for a permanent administrator, Mayor Terry Merritt previously told The News. Vance's proposed contract would place her with the city through October.

