Police blotter 7-6-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Dystin T. Foster, 28, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.

Jason L. Larry, 39, of Bent Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years), speeding (37 mph over), resisting arrest and driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 11:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West 26th Street.

April D. Lindauer, 41, of 13th Street for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cribbon Avenue.

Jon A. Cox Jr., 26, of Victoria Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:32 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Dell Range Boulevard.

Alonso E. Enriquez, 23, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Lincolnway.

Victor Jaynes, 56, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:07 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.

Chaiyun P. Traipoom, 40, transient, on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 6:56 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Princeton Lane.

Tyler J. Pohlman, 25, of Bluebonnet Lane for misdemeanor refusing to obey and public intoxication at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.

Nicholas L. Schaaf, 28, of 19th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:11 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East 19th Street.

Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor jaywalking, public intoxication and resisting arrest at 10:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway.

Kyle E. Kage, 24, of Mountain Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East 10th Street and Campbell Avenue.

Robert L. Snow, 71, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:40 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 10th Street.

Andrea L. Wall, 40, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Interstate 180.

Kasey R. Gallegos, 34, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:47 p.m. Thursday at her residence.

Santos M. Munoz Jr., 42, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 8:22 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.

Shanna R. Jolley, 33, of Lovell for misdemeanor child endangering (drugs) and on a misdemeanor warrant for a probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Casey Pickett, unknown age, of Lovell for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor possession of another dangerous drug at 6:20 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.

Devan A. Stanford, 26, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:05 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Brandy L. Miller, 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:53 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

Christine D. Kennedy, 40, of East Seventh Street for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Duff Avenue.

Devan S. Barnes, 23, of Lummis Court on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic assault at 9:35 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

Danny L. Jimenez Jr., 37, of Sixth Street for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor charges of DUI (combination drugs and alcohol), driving with a suspended license (subsequent violations), fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, interference with a peace officer without injury and theft of motor vehicle parts (less than $1,000) at 2:13 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North College Drive and East Lincolnway.

Ricky J. Scott, 50, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:10 p.m. June 27 in the 1800 block of Capitol Avenue.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Cyrus M. Taylor, 24, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.

Jeramie V. Lewis, 36, transient, for misdemeanor aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Westland Road; also arrested at 1 p.m. Saturday for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, stop sign violation, speeding in a construction or school zone, speeding on a highway and reckless driving at the intersection of West Allison Road and South Greeley Highway; also arrested at 2:42 p.m. Thursday on three counts of felony burglary, felony possession of burglary tools and felony theft (greater than $1,000) at the intersection of Westland Road and Missile Drive.

Alonzo H. Parazoo, 43, of West Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:51 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Central Avenue.

Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:

Jeremy W. Spargo, 26, of Dell Range Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), driving with a suspended license (subsequent violation), interference with a peace officer, fleeing/attempting to flee, speeding, stop sign violation, improper use of a turn signal, improper lane use and no proof of insurance at 1:21 p.m. Monday at mile marker 4 on Roundtop Road.

Maurice E. Williams, 55, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), open container of alcohol, simple assault and littering at 5:50 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 15 on the Interstate 80 Service Road.

Hayden B. Hensrud, 32, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for felony possession of a schedule II drug (more than 3 grams) and misdemeanor possession of a schedule II narcotic (less than 3 grams) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at exit 7 on Interstate 25.

Spencer A. Kontz, 23, of Johnstown, Colorado, for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (plant form, 3 oz. or less) at 2:43 p.m. Friday at mile marker 363 on westbound Interstate 80.

Genevieve R. Sigward, 44, of Carpenter for misdemeanor DUI (second in 10 years), interference with a peace officer, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to maintain a single lane of travel at mile marker 2 on U.S. Highway 85.