Wyoming Tribune Eagle to shift business model, move to mail delivery

A tip of the cap

Please join me in saluting all businesses in Laramie County for rallying day in and day out in what is a very challenging business environment. While situations differ for business segments and industries, we all are facing some of the same challenges:

Finding quality, reliable and trustworthy people that want to work in our organizations.

Increased material, wage and fuel costs.

Supply chain issues for goods or materials.

As each business identifies what they need to do to continue to move forward in the best interest of their customers, employees and the community, changes are inevitable, and I encourage all of us in the community to rally with those who provide the products and services that help drive our community and lives.

It has been obvious for some time now that APG of the Rockies, the owner of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, has increasingly struggled to get your newspaper delivered on time and consistently. What may not be as obvious is the impact of materials such as newsprint, printing plates and ink, plus fuel and labor costs, on our ability to achieve that goal.

Addressing delivery problems, material cost issues

Beginning Aug. 3, we will be working with the United States Post Office to deliver the print edition of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. This will be same-day delivery, so the Wednesday newspaper we print on Tuesday night will be in your mailbox on Wednesday, just like today. Your delivery time will be based on when your postal carrier delivers your mail. This may be not what you want, but it is the best solution to the challenge of poor delivery service.

I have heard you, Tad Kilgore has heard you, Brian Martin has heard you. We have attempted several fixes, none of which could be sustained. The fact is, finding quality carriers and haulers to fill routes from 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. five days a week has been an ongoing and unsuccessful exercise. Over the last three years, our expenses for delivery have gone up, while our service quality has gone down. It has reached a point that service has become unacceptable to paying subscribers and not a business model that works. You’re not happy with the current situation of delivery, and neither are we.

With this change comes a very real fact: the USPS does not deliver mail on Sunday. As such, the move to the Postal Service is making us think differently about our packaging. To ensure you get the high-quality news content and advertising that our Sunday issue currently provides, we are creating a new Weekender package. The Weekender will be in your mailbox on Saturday, and there will be no Sunday print newspaper. A Sunday e-Edition will be available beginning Aug. 7, and we will be launching an additional Tuesday e-Edition on Aug. 9.

This Saturday Weekender will have all the inserts that you are accustomed to getting on Sunday. It will be larger than what you currently are receiving on Saturday, and many of the Sunday features – like comics – will be moved to Saturday.

With this change comes the question of pricing. To keep up with material cost like newsprint, ink and printing plates, as well as fuel prices, your subscription price will remain the same. Yes, effectively, that is a price increase, but with a couple of extra benefits. You will be getting a print newspaper four days a week instead of five, but have access to the e-Edition six days a week instead of four, and new content daily on WyomingNews.com and our smartphone app seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Over the next two weeks, Brian Martin will be sharing details about the development of the Saturday Weekender, as well as newsletters that can be sent to you by email, digital extras, digital benefits and the multiple platforms, as well as answering frequently asked question about content. Tad Kilgore, Audience Development Director, will share how to activate your digital access, the member rewards program you already qualify for, and frequently asked questions about delivery and your account.

Today, July 6, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., July 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and July 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., we will be taking calls and answering your questions. The number to call is 307-621-9317, and I, along with other staff members, will be answering the phones.

To be clear, even as we change, we remain committed to ensuring Laramie County has quality journalism and a robust audience that helps you connect to your community.

What I believe

Since 1985, people have been telling me that newspapers are dying. If you consider a newspaper to be ink on paper, I will not disagree. However, that is not the only thing we do at APG of the Rockies. What we do is connect people to their communities and business to potential customers that are ready, willing and able to buy. We are not just ink on paper, and I believe we have a future. This is what I believe:

I believe what we offer in civic impact through our community journalism and providing solutions for local businesses to drive their business is valuable, and at its core will continue far into the future, regardless the platform or way it is delivered.

What I know is the method we currently use to deliver that value must change to match the broader consumer behavior.

Our success will depend on our unapologetic conviction to adapt to new processes, a sense of urgency and making changes that allow us to adapt to a business model that is sustainable.

The dynamics have changed, and so must we.

Your Wyoming Tribune Eagle is available to you in a variety of ways. As a subscriber, you will not have less access to news and advertising. As I noted, we need to follow consumer behavior in order to have a business model that has a future beyond a few more years. That future is a combination of digital and print newspaper, and with this change, we will not stop doing the same number of stories. We will just be doing them in a different way, and they will be available to you on different platforms. Digital access is part of your subscription. If you have not activated it, please do so by Aug. 3.

A request

What I shared today is going to make some of you angry, some sad, some confused and some want to unsubscribe. I want to be clear: the business model of the past will not allow us to be here long into the future. The reasons for this particular change from carrier to mail, in summary, are:

The challenge to recruit a quality carrier force has proven to be unsustainable, and we must improve our delivery to paying subscribers.

Rising and unpredictable fuel costs for our organization and our contracted carriers has impacted retention, causing open routes and poor service.

Our overall ability to fill customer service, production packaging and carrier manager positions to manage the delivery process has not been successful.

To our advertisers: Our commitment to ensuring that your message reaches the audience you want and need to reach is important to us. That is why we have made this decision, and we know that the result will produce a much better delivery service in the marketplace.

I understand it is your choice – either you can rail against us as we move to a business model that is focused on having local journalism in the lives of the people living in this community, or you can rally with us. Rally with us by accepting that the Wyoming Tribune Eagle will not be and cannot be the same as it has been, and that the changes are not to irritate you, but to ensure the Wyoming Tribune Eagle remains viable.

Rally with us by giving us a try Aug. 3, and using some of the new options for getting your content from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Sign up for an email newsletter. Follow us on social media. Read us on Sunday and Tuesday electronically, and don’t miss a thing. Support the advertisers that are in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and on WyomingNews.com.

I believe the Wyoming Tribune Eagle has a bright future, and I invite you to rally with me to see it transform into a new and different experience. One of my favorite quotes is: “You can’t steal second base and keep your foot on first.” We are stepping off first and headed toward second. We hope you’ll join us all the way to home plate.