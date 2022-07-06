ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cheyenne park renamed after Kiwanis Club

By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 3 days ago
CHEYENNE – An east Cheyenne green space was recently renamed Kiwanis Park, with the community club it’s named after pledging to raise at least $250,000 over three years for its development.

The area, known as East Cheyenne Community Open Space or East Cheyenne Community Park, is about 105 acres of land southwest of the East Pershing Boulevard and Whitney Road intersection, according to city documents. The city bought the property in 2017 with sixth-penny sales tax funds approved by Laramie County voters. It’s currently open to the public.

“When we join Kiwanis, we have all of our members state that Kiwanis is not something you join, it’s something you do,” said Sam Weinstein, president of the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne, before the vote was taken. “What we’re trying to do is do something for this community for our 100th year so we can ... lead into the next 100 years.”

In an interview, Weinstein added that the east Cheyenne park area was chosen because the club wanted a legacy project.

“What we were looking for was something that was going to stand the test of time, that Kiwanians for generations to come are going to be able to help take care of, grow and nurture,” he said.

A letter of intent filed with the city said that, “after a great deal of deliberation and an exhaustive discernment process,” the club’s board of directors and membership voted unanimously that the park development project “would be the best contribution that could be made within the financial and person power resources of the club.”

The letter, signed by Kiwanis leadership, laid out what the club said was its ongoing commitment to the city since it received its charter in 1922.

“In addition to the financial contribution, the club will ‘adopt’ the park as an ongoing project for support and maintenance,” including an annual cleanup, at minimum, the letter said.

Weinstein said fundraising for the project is currently underway, with a solid foundation already contributed by members.

A master plan for the park is nearly completed, said Jeanie Vetter, parks and greenway planner with the city’s Planning and Development Department. The plan, which Vetter called a “guiding document” for the park’s development based on open houses and surveys of the public, includes future potential projects like ball and multi-use fields and courts, a skate park, covered shelters, a community pool, playground areas and community houses.

The City Council passed a resolution June 27 renaming the park. Ward 3 council member Richard Johnson and Ward 2 council member Mark Rinne voted against the measure.

Johnson said before the vote that he was against the renaming because Cheyenne doesn’t have a park named after a woman, and that he’d be against any future park names until one is named for a woman. He said he asked local Kiwanis leadership to go through the club’s century-long history to find a notable woman for which to name the park, but the desired name continued to be “Kiwanis Park.”

Rinne voted no, he said at the meeting, because even though $250,000 “is very generous and a large sum for Cheyenne,” it doesn’t necessarily make sense for a park to be named after the club “potentially in perpetuity” when “the money’s going to run out way before then.” He also questioned whether Kiwanis’ proposal met enough of the suggested guidelines for naming city parks.

Weinstein said he respects the council members, and there were “no hard feelings” against either. As for Johnson’s position, Weinstein said the aim was to name the park after the club as a whole, and not one member in particular.

“It’s not an individual that makes the club – it’s the club (in its) entirety,” he said. “We are a collective unit, and I think naming (the park after) one person would do a disservice to the other hundreds upon thousands of people that in the last 100 years have been Kiwanians (in Cheyenne).”

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

