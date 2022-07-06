M-80 Chicken expands in time for National Fried Chicken Day

KTMF Edit

MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, one popular Missoula food truck is expanding with a second truck.

M-80 Chicken opened just two years ago. They're already adding another truck to their fleet so they can keep their consistent hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at KettleHouse Brewery, but make it to other popular outings like Out To Lunch and DownTown ToNight.

Co-Owner Nick Jackson shared how they quickly saw a need for more chicken after they opened.

“I mean who doesn’t love fried chicken, right?" Jackson said. "It’s so good. There’s limited spots in town to get it, and the demand is there for something this good and new. We do Nashville style fried chicken. Other than the other few spots around town that do it as a special, we’re the only one that does it on a regular basis.”

Jackson opened M-80 Chicken in 2020 with his wife McKenna Cramer after he was laid off form his tech job due to the pandemic.

Shortly after opening, they began receiving an overwhelming amount of event requests and other opportunities, like stops down the Bitterroot.

More from this section

They decided to add a second truck so they could maintain their hours at KettleHouse while having more flexibility.

Cramer shared how it's a labor of love.

“He hand breads it, makes all the batter, everything himself," Cramer said. "He’s in there all day. It’s definitely a lot of hard work, harder work than I think people give credit for.”

Even though a truck may only be open for three hours, it takes about a total of 10 to 12 hours each day to do the added prep, cleanup and truck maintenance.

For National Fried Chicken Day, they said they may have something in the works, but it's going to be a surprise.

M-80 Chicken will be at Caras Park for Out To Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then will be open at KettleHouse on Myrtle Street from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.