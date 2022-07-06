ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIC income guidelines updated to allow more participation

Wyoming News
CHEYENNE – Newly updated income guidelines may help a few more families to be eligible for the Wyoming WIC Program, which is operated by the Wyoming Department of Health.

The Wyoming WIC Program provides nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants and children up to age 5.

“For families who participate in WIC, we offer support that can really make a difference for new moms and families with young children,” said Tina Fearneyhough, WIC program manager with WDH. “It’s been shown time and again that WIC is effective at improving the health of pregnant women, new mothers and their young children.”

A key feature of the program involves benefit cards that participants can take to local stores to save money as they buy nutritious foods for their family members.

Some WIC families also are eligible for infant formula benefits. “While supply challenges continue to affect formula availability, especially for the specialty formulas certain babies need for health issues, we are seeing an improving situation,” Fearneyhough said. “Our program has added temporary flexibility to help Wyoming WIC families meet their formula needs until things get back to normal.”

Wyoming WIC serves families with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines. Qualifying income guidelines for WIC have been updated for the next year and include:

  • One-person family: $25,142/year or $2,096/month
  • Two-person family: $33,874/year or $2,823/month
  • Three-person family: $42,606/year or $3,551/month
  • Four-person family: $51,338/year or $4,279/month
  • Five-person family: $60,070/year or $5,006/month

Families already using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC. All caregivers are welcome to receive help from the program, including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents. There is no established limit to the number of eligible participants WIC can serve.

Fearneyhough encouraged people who may be eligible to apply for WIC. Wyoming residents can find out if they are eligible for the program by going to health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/wic-clinic-locator/.

WIC is officially known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children Program, and is a joint federal and state government effort under the USDA.

WIC clinics are located throughout the state and can be found by using the “Clinic Locator” online at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/ or by calling 1-888-996-9378.

#Wic#Income Support#Foster Parents#Poverty#The Wyoming Wic Program
