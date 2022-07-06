Laramie County Library to host traveling Holocaust exhibit

The “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition will be on display at the Laramie County Library from July 18 to Aug. 29. Screenshot from the exhibit’s website .

CHEYENNE – The “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition will be on display at the Laramie County Library from July 18 to Aug. 29.

A news release from the library said it is one of 50 selected across the country to host the traveling exhibition. The exhibition comes from the U.S. Holocaust Museum and is based on extensive new research, according to the release.

“Libraries play a critical role in society in ensuring we examine our past, not just through the eyes of our own experience or worldview, but through the words and stories of those who lived in difficult and history-altering places and times,” Library Director Carey Hartmann said in the release.

The exhibit shows the response to Nazism in the U.S. during the 1930s and ‘40s and “examines the motives, pressures and fears” that shaped the response, the release noted.

More information on the exhibit and programming related to the exhibit is available at lclsonline.org/Americans-and-the-Holocaust/.