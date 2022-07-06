ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Library to host traveling Holocaust exhibit

Wyoming News
 3 days ago
The “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition will be on display at the Laramie County Library from July 18 to Aug. 29. Screenshot from the exhibit’s website .

CHEYENNE – The “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition will be on display at the Laramie County Library from July 18 to Aug. 29.

A news release from the library said it is one of 50 selected across the country to host the traveling exhibition. The exhibition comes from the U.S. Holocaust Museum and is based on extensive new research, according to the release.

“Libraries play a critical role in society in ensuring we examine our past, not just through the eyes of our own experience or worldview, but through the words and stories of those who lived in difficult and history-altering places and times,” Library Director Carey Hartmann said in the release.

The exhibit shows the response to Nazism in the U.S. during the 1930s and ‘40s and “examines the motives, pressures and fears” that shaped the response, the release noted.

More information on the exhibit and programming related to the exhibit is available at lclsonline.org/Americans-and-the-Holocaust/.

Optopolis

The Grier building has a new horse-racing tenant.

Grier building when Dillinger's was Vacant, Array sign still posted -Optopolis. Do you recognize this building? This is the Grier building on the corner of Central Avenue and East Lincolnway. It now has a new tenant-specifically having to do with horse racing-which has opened up shop in what was previously Dillinger's Bar.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne prioritizes county pocket annexation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are 65 pockets of Laramie County land surrounded by City of Cheyenne boundaries, and city officials are now prioritizing the annexation of that land this year. The pockets contain 127 independently owned properties. They are unincorporated lands that, though surrounded by the city, do not...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Annexation of County Pockets

The City Council has identified the annexation of county pockets as a 2022 priority. The City will be moving forward on this and plans future public meetings for the areas under consideration so the property owners can ask questions to get a better understanding of the process and potential impacts.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

UPDATE: Portion of I-25 just south of Wyoming-Colorado border reopened following grass fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A portion of Interstate 25 located not far from Cheyenne was briefly closed Saturday afternoon due to wildfire activity in the area. Just south of the Wyoming border in Colorado, the state’s Department of Transportation shut down a section of the highway from Exit 293 (Carr) to Exit 281 (Owl Canyon Road) in both directions due to a reported wildfire in the area. Smoke was briefly visible on department cameras on the interstate.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
