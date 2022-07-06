St. Mark's to host series exploring Cheyenne's cultural 'blind spots'

CHEYENNE – This weekend, Wyoming historian Rick Ewig will present a story of crime, corruption, bribery and the brave woman who helped bring a number of Cheyenne public officials to justice.

Ewig's free program will take place in the Parish Hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

This is the opening conversation of the three-part series titled "Cultural Blind Spots, which aims to explore the experiences of minority ethnic groups in Cheyenne. The series will give listeners the opportunity to explore Cheyenne's stories, engage in thoughtful conversation and help the community to think as “we” rather than an “us and them,” according to a news release

The first meeting will start the conversation with our Black brothers and sisters, then frankly talk about how we have, hopefully, evolved and identify opportunities for continued growth. Ewig's story about how systemic racism was the norm in Cheyenne during World War II presents a fascinating piece of the city's colorful history.

The second session to be held on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. and will continue the conversation with a panel of the church's LatinX family led by Carla Gregorio. The audience will hear the raw stories of how LatinX persons view their place in the Cheyenne community. Gregorio will then will lead a discussion.

At the final session on a September date that has yet to be determined, St. Mark's will welcome Lilly Zuniga and a leader from the Wind River Indian Reservation. Using the same format, the audience will hear of the speakers experiences and then engage in discussion.

For more information, call St. Mark’s, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at 307-634-7709.