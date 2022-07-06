ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

St. Mark's to host series exploring Cheyenne's cultural 'blind spots'

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – This weekend, Wyoming historian Rick Ewig will present a story of crime, corruption, bribery and the brave woman who helped bring a number of Cheyenne public officials to justice.

Ewig's free program will take place in the Parish Hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

This is the opening conversation of the three-part series titled "Cultural Blind Spots, which aims to explore the experiences of minority ethnic groups in Cheyenne. The series will give listeners the opportunity to explore Cheyenne's stories, engage in thoughtful conversation and help the community to think as “we” rather than an “us and them,” according to a news release

The first meeting will start the conversation with our Black brothers and sisters, then frankly talk about how we have, hopefully, evolved and identify opportunities for continued growth. Ewig's story about how systemic racism was the norm in Cheyenne during World War II presents a fascinating piece of the city's colorful history.

The second session to be held on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. and will continue the conversation with a panel of the church's LatinX family led by Carla Gregorio. The audience will hear the raw stories of how LatinX persons view their place in the Cheyenne community. Gregorio will then will lead a discussion.

At the final session on a September date that has yet to be determined, St. Mark's will welcome Lilly Zuniga and a leader from the Wind River Indian Reservation. Using the same format, the audience will hear of the speakers experiences and then engage in discussion.

For more information, call St. Mark’s, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at 307-634-7709.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Society
State
Wyoming State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us And Them#Episcopal Church
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy