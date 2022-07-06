Lottery Ticket Bought in Manahawkin, NJ, Worth $440,000

After 121 years in business, today is the last day for a family-owned food market here in the great Garden State. The year was 1901. New York became the first state to require license plates on automobiles. President William McKinley was shot in Buffalo, NY, and Vice President Theodore Roosevelt became the 26th President. Legendary musician Louis Armstrong and entertainer Ed Sullivan were born -- oh, as was a man by the name of Walt Disney. Perhaps you have heard of him.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 13 HOURS AGO