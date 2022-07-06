8 Dynasty Trade Value Risers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Kyle Wright pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five during Atlanta's win over Washington on Saturday. It wasn't the most efficient outing for Wright as he allowed two hits to five Nationals players and allowed a home run to both Juan Soto and Yadiel Hernandez. He pitched well enough to secure the win though, his sixth in his last eight starts. Although he only struck out five batters, he did induce 13 swinging strikes and produced an elite 42 percent CSW on 84 pitches. With the win, he now has 10 on the season, good for second in the league (tied with Logan Gilbert) and has a 2.97 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 17 starts. He'll next take the mound in a rematch with the Nationals on Thursday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO