NFL

8 Dynasty Trade Value Risers (2022 Fantasy Football)

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently rolled out our updated dynasty trade value chart with the latest values for all dynasty fantasy football players. Let’s take a deeper look at eight dynasty trade value risers. 8 Dynasty Trade Value Risers. Jalen Hurts (QB – PHI) In his first full season, Jalen...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

3 Breakout Wide Receiver Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at three breakout wide receiver candidates. Gabriel Davis (WR – BUF) “Buy the Gabriel Davis breakout. Even after running 200 fewer routes than Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, Davis had the second-highest WR3 finish rate on the Bills. Beasley and Sanders also combined for more top-12 finishes than Stefon Diggs last season, which just showcases the weekly fantasy ceiling within reach for Davis. Don’t forget that the Bills wideout averaged 19.8 fantasy PPR points per game in his last six games as a full-time player. And while playing on a limited snap share, Davis ranks top five in the NFL in total end zone targets. A starting role should increase his floor, while his fantasy ceiling remains sky-high in a high-powered offense. ”
NFL
fantasypros.com

5 Best Ball Wide Receiver Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

We’ve reached the dead zone of the fantasy football year. Rookie drafts have wrapped up, and redraft leagues don’t start for several more weeks. While dynasty startup drafts are always a blast, it leads to a larger workload during the season. Instead, best ball drafts are a great way to pass the time and scratch the fantasy itch.
NFL
fantasypros.com

6 Deep Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at six deep running back sleeper candidates ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. 6 Deep Running Back Sleepers. Eno Benjamin (RB – ARI) Expert Consensus Ranking: RB99. Average Draft Position: 319th...
NFL
fantasypros.com

4 Impact Rookie Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)

For 10 consecutive seasons, at least one rookie running back has finished in the top 15 in PPR fantasy scoring amongst running backs (22 total RBs over the last 10 seasons). Despite this, not a single rookie RB currently has an ADP inside the top 15 on ESPN, FantasyPros, or NFL Network.
NFL
#Football Players#Bills#American Football#Minnesota Vikings#Pff#Nyg#Athletic#Giants
fantasypros.com

6 Running Back Rankings Fallers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a closer look at six running backs falling in our fantasy football rankings. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. 6 Running Back Rankings Fallers. Ken Walker III (SEA) ECR RB35 | ADP RB36. Even if Walker can carve out a first-year...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Roster Renovation: Trade Strategy & Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)

This article will differ slightly from others in my “Dynasty Renovation” series. We won’t be discussing specifics but rather the underlying concepts of renovating your roster through trading in general. This is primarily done in the non-points scoring season, but that’s not a requirement. Here are...
FOOTBALL
fantasypros.com

Pete Alonso hits solo home run on Saturday against Marlins

Alonso's homer traveled 418 feet and left the bat at 112.3 miles per hour, a typical prodigious blast from the slugger. Despite a mild slowdown, he's now up to 23 home runs and 70 RBI on the season, and remains one of the best power hitters in the game. Expect him to challenge 40 long-balls by the end of the season given his consistently strong quality of contact metrics.
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Zero-RB Draft Strategy & Advice: 12 Players to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)

Draft season is getting closer and closer as the offseason progresses over the summer. It may be July, but it’s never too early to start exploring some draft strategies and techniques to prepare for the upcoming season. Here is a quick explanation if you haven’t heard of the “Zero-RB”...
NFL
fantasypros.com

6 Dark Horse League Leader Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)

One of the greatest things about football is that unexpected things happen pretty much all the time. Many people expected Jonathan Taylor to take a big step forward in his second season. But how many people expected him to lead the league in rushing in 2021? Everyone knows Cooper Kupp is a great player. But who would’ve thought he’d put up nearly 2,000 receiving yards? And do you know who led the NFL in passing yards last year? It wasn’t Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Justin Herbert. It was Tom Brady. Who saw that coming?
NFL
fantasypros.com

Connor Seabold placed on 15-day IL Saturday

Seabold has made three starts this season and has an 11.91 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, and a .513 BABIP. Even with the small sample size, it is safe to move on from Seabold right now unless you are in a dynasty format.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Amari Rodgers 'positioning himself' for a larger offensive role

Amari Rodgers has been taking reps in "every receiving role" throughout the Packers' offseason program, positioning himself for a greater workload than he saw during his rookie season. (Knox News) Fantasy Impact:. Rodgers can only go up from his rookie year that saw him playing a measly 10% of offensive...
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury, undergoing MRI on Friday

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury Thursday that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI on Friday. (Chris Haynes of Yahoo) Fantasy Impact:. The seventh overall selection in the 2022 NBA...
PORTLAND, OR
fantasypros.com

Top 20 Third-Year Players: Rankings, Notes & Outlook (2022 Fantasy Football)

While NFL seems to stand for ‘Not For Long’ more and more every year, players entering the league with decent draft capital tend to get at least three years to show their ability. Of course, some break out earlier, while others don’t get even a third year to prove themselves. Let’s take a look at the top third-year players, including rankings and player notes.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kyle Wright secures win on Saturday

Kyle Wright pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five during Atlanta's win over Washington on Saturday. It wasn't the most efficient outing for Wright as he allowed two hits to five Nationals players and allowed a home run to both Juan Soto and Yadiel Hernandez. He pitched well enough to secure the win though, his sixth in his last eight starts. Although he only struck out five batters, he did induce 13 swinging strikes and produced an elite 42 percent CSW on 84 pitches. With the win, he now has 10 on the season, good for second in the league (tied with Logan Gilbert) and has a 2.97 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 17 starts. He'll next take the mound in a rematch with the Nationals on Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (7/8) PREMIUM

Only one of Friday’s games isn’t included on the DFS main slate. Thus, a whopping 14 games and 28 teams are playing, creating a massive player pool to sift through. The beauty of an enormous slate is the opportunity to unearth hidden gems and less concern for chalk.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers for Week 14 (2022)

If you’re in a league where it’s difficult to stream starting pitching due to availability, you’ve come to the right place. I will try to offer a decent play every day, and I will do so by choosing pitchers near or below 30% rostership. Of course, nothing...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Alec Bohm goes deep twice on Friday

Bohm provided the only runs of the night for Philadelphia, but they were enough for Zack Wheeler. He hit three balls at least 99.6 MPH on Friday, which is unusual given his mediocre 89.6 MPH average exit velocity this year. Bohm is now up to six home runs on the season, but it will take several more big games before he becomes a real option in mixed leagues. Enjoy the big night if you had a piece of him, but don't expect to see anything similar in the near future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, Busts & Round-by-Round Advice (2022)

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, so it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’ll also have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Wander Franco (hamate) likely out 6-to-8 weeks

Rays SS Wander Franco is headed to the injured list and is likely to miss 6-to-8 weeks if Tampa Bay's fear that the young infielder suffered a hamate fracture is confirmed with further testing. (Marc Topkin on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Franco missed nearly a month earlier in the season with...
MLB

