Detroit, MI

Legendary Guitarist Carlos Santana Collapses While On Stage

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock legend Carlos Santana is said to be resting comfortably after collapsing on-stage during a...

wiod.iheart.com

TODAY.com

Carlos Santana collapses onstage during his concert in Michigan

Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during his Michigan show on Tuesday night. The 74-year-old rock legend was performing at Pine Knob Music theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, when he was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration, Santana’s representative Michael Jensen confirmed. The guitarist was transported from the outdoor amphitheater, some 40...
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Carlos Santana, 74, Collapses Onstage and Receives ‘Serious Medical Attention’

Carlos Santana, 74, suddenly collapsed onstage at a concert on Tuesday night, July 5. The “Somewhere in Heaven” musician was performing a set at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan, and according to WDIV-TV, medical workers appeared onstage around 10:00 PM local time. Per a Tweet by Fox 2 Detroit reporter Roop Raj, the audience was “asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.” Carlos Santana’s rep tells HollywoodLife that following the incident, “He is resting and doing very well.”
CELEBRITIES
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Entertainment
City
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hit Brunch Date, Seem to Go Public as Couple

Chris Rock isn't hiding his relationship with Lake Bell any longer -- the duo is out and about in L.A. for all to see ... and we gotta say, they look pretty good together!. The comedian and actress were hitting the town this weekend, popping up at Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica where they chowed down. And on Sunday, the couple grabbed a bite at Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood ... dining with just the two of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Star Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Revealed Amid Scholarship Launch

General Hospital star Jack Wagner’s son Harrison’s cause of death has been revealed after he passed away at age 27.  Parents Jack and Kristina Wagner have not commented on his death, but it was revealed that Harrison "ultimately lost his battle with addiction" when they announced a new scholarship fund created in his memory at New Life […]
CELEBRITIES
Carlos Santana
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum Hit With a Breathtaking Lawsuit Involving a ‘Potentially Career-Ending Allegation’

There could be troubled times ahead. Musical superstar Ricky Martin could soon be in some serious legal trouble with his former talent manager. And from the sounds of things, it may pale in comparison to anything his former General Hospital character Miguel would ever have to worry about from his slimeball music producer, Linc! (Yes, that’s right, remember when we learned Miguel was one of Linc’s clients?)
LAW
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Music Theater#Rock Roll
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
American Songwriter

Behind the Mysterious Death of Sam Cooke

In the 1950s and 1960s, if you wanted to get the party going, you put on Sam Cooke. Heck, even today, Cooke’s songs can be heard at many family barbecues, house-warming parties, and more. He’s a staple on soul radio and a signature American artist. But Cooke’s death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler pays Marshfield police a visit

MARSHFIELD - Steven Tyler appears to be doing well, weeks after Aerosmith announced he was entering a treatment program due to a relapse. The 74-year-old dropped by the police station in Marshfield, where he has lived, and posed for a photo behind Chief Phillip Tavares' desk. "The circle of life...
MARSHFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Loudwire

Tommy Lee’s Wife Reveals How Drummer Broke His Ribs

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee continues to gut it out on tour while playing with broken ribs. And now the details behind how he broke his ribs has been made public. Lee's wife Brittany Furlan shared the info in a Snapchat video (seen below) that has circulated online. Lee has...
MUSIC

