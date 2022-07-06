ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

McClure Sentenced in Child Sexual Abuse Case

By Nichole Hannahs
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 35-year-old Zanesville man was sentenced to 15 to 18 and a half years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse materials and a weapon under disability. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said Chaz McClure plead guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information containing a pair of second-degree felony counts of...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Newark Man Arrested for Case Involving a Minor

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve made an arrest of a Newark man charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor. The arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Reif comes after an investigation of a complaint by a Licking County family regarding Reif engaging in inappropriate conduct with their underage son.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Missing Teen in Zanesville

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help locating a missing juvenile. 13-year-old Aiden Combs was last seen around Zane’s Lading during the fireworks show on July 4. He is believed to be with other juveniles. He was reported missing July 5. Combs is described 5’08, 160 pounds, light brown...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum County Youth Horse Show

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Muskingum County Youth Horse Show was held today at the fairgrounds. The event showcased youth and their horses while having a good time in preparation for the upcoming fair. This show was a part of the Summer Series Point Series Open Shows put on...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Corning, OH
County
Muskingum County, OH
Muskingum County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Zanesville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Zanesville, OH
City
Mcclure, OH
WHIZ

New Concord Hosts Fireman Festival

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – A local festival happened in New Concord earlier today to celebrate community firemen. The festival kicked off with a parade and continued with games, raffles, and prizes for participants. Billy Mitchell, the President of the New Concord Fire Association says that the event is important...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Laurel A. Burkhart

Laurel A. Burkhart, 76, of Zanesville, died at 1:57 A.M. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born January 25, 1946, in Norwich, a daughter of the late Paul and Dora (McConnell) Stewart. She was a homemaker and babysat for over thirty years. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and CCL. Laurel always had children in her home and enjoyed baking, going to Church, meeting with friends for breakfast, and going to Amish Country.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

James R. Ross

James R. “Jim” Ross, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his home on July 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Genesis Hospice. Jim was born in White Cross Hospital of Columbus on April 18, 1946. He is the son of the late Delbert Robert and Wanda Elaine (Jenkins) Ross. Jim worked for the Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo as a Steel Worker, for Putnam Transfer and Anheuser-Busch (Eagle Snacks) as a truck driver and he retired from PIP Printing in Columbus where he worked as their delivery driver in and around the Columbus area. Jim was very active his entire.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Snap Inc#Waynesburg College
WHIZ

Michael “Mike” J. Salahub Jr.

Michael “Mike” J. Salahub Jr., 74 of Zanesville died at 12:28 A.M. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House following injuries sustained in a farming accident on his property. He was born on July 1, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Michael J. Salahub...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dresden Hosts Homecoming Parade

DRESDEN, Ohio – The Dresden homecoming continued its historic festivities earlier today. The homecoming kicked off with a parade on Wednesday starting at Tri-Valley Middle School. The event was full of fun with rides for kids, bands, good food, drawings and other fun for the community. The Queen of...
DRESDEN, OH
WHIZ

Spectrum Breaks Ground on Broadband Project

Spectrum broke ground on construction of a fiber-optic network expansion project that will bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to more than 2,300 homes and small businesses in Noble County. The buildout is made possible with Spectrum’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural areas, which includes $1.2 billion...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Delta Kappa Gamma Hosts Annual Garage Sale

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Friday was the opening day for the Delta Kappa Gamma Annual garage sale!. The sale, taking place in the Singer Center Gym located at 831 Matthews St, will be open for one more day, from 9 AM to 2 PM this Saturday. All proceeds will be...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIZ

Danny B. Hartman

Danny B. Hartman, 80 of Philo, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2022, while at his home and surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born on July 6, 1942 in Philo. He is the son of the late Forrest and Clarice (Trout) Hartman. Dan retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Sidwell Brothers after many years of faithful service. Dan was member of the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department for 47 years, where he served as Chief for many years. Dan loved to be a part of the fire service, and showed it by being active in the Southeastern Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, Muskingum County Fireman’s’ Association, and of course, the Harrison Township Fireman’s Festival. However, Dan’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family, especially at cookouts.
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard Opens for Business

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The historic Headley Inn now features a winery and vineyard!. The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon with plenty of the community in attendance!. Originally built in 1777, The Adams family, Brian, Ashley, and Carrie fell in love with and re-opened the Inn in 2015 as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue.
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy