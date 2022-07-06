ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur analysts are here to share a few of the running backs they are avoiding this fantasy football draft season. And be sure to check out their full list of players to avoid as part of our 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
12up

Shannon Sharpe rips Baker Mayfield after Panthers trade

While Carolina Panthers fans may be excited about the future with Baker Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback, that doesn't mean everyone is on board with the move. Nope, just ask Shannon Sharpe about that. While speaking with Skip Bayless, Sharpe didn't hold back in going after Mayfield, saying he's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

3 free agents the Kansas City Chiefs will be glad they didn’t sign

The Kansas City Chiefs missed on some big names in free agency, but their strategy will benefit them in the long run — especially with these three players. Coming off of four straight AFC championship game appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs had their hands full heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the historic and unpredictable nature that surrounded this year’s free agency period, there were often times that Chiefs fans felt as if the world flew right by them. Divisional rivals were beefing up in ways previously unimaginable, while Brett Veach and the Chiefs front office sat idly by. In hindsight, with the motivation behind their actions leading up to this point now being understood, the organization and fanbase alike will look back on this offseason and be happy with how the plan unfolded.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Kyle Shanahan
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s key weapon gets concerning sign about future with Cowboys

Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys agreed on a one-year deal worth $10.931 million back in March, which would ensure the team the services of the sure-handed tight end for at least the duration of the 2022 NFL season. But of course, Schultz is far from satisfied, as he remains looking for an extension deal that appears to be unlikely to land on his table — for now.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeff Wilson#49ers#American Football#Consensus Adp#Ecr Rb27#Patriots
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up about Jackson potentially sending a subliminal message toward the Baltimore Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
brownsnation.com

Browns Fan Shows Off A Permanent Baker Mayfield Reminder

Perhaps it would be wise for Cleveland Browns fans to not get any tattoos related to the team aside from its name and logo. Given that nothing is permanent in sports, they shouldn’t get inked with a specific player or a bold prediction. That’s what this fan realized after...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Tom Brady Names "The Perfect Car" For NFL Players

All-time great quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about luxury cars. But when discussing the makeup of NFL parking lots during a recent appearance on the Drive podcast with Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Buccaneers signal caller revealed a more practical route many of his teammates take. Most...
NFL
fantasypros.com

6 Deep Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at six deep running back sleeper candidates ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. 6 Deep Running Back Sleepers. Eno Benjamin (RB – ARI) Expert Consensus Ranking: RB99. Average Draft Position: 319th...
NFL
fantasypros.com

4 Impact Rookie Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)

For 10 consecutive seasons, at least one rookie running back has finished in the top 15 in PPR fantasy scoring amongst running backs (22 total RBs over the last 10 seasons). Despite this, not a single rookie RB currently has an ADP inside the top 15 on ESPN, FantasyPros, or NFL Network.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Former Texas A&M, NFL Running Back Dies At 59

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, former Houston Oilers running back Ira Valentine has passed away because of a heart attack. He was 59 years old. Valentine spent his college football career at Texas A&M. He played under head coach Jackie Sherrill. During his time with the Aggies, he had 486 yards and six total touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
fantasypros.com

6 Dark Horse League Leader Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)

One of the greatest things about football is that unexpected things happen pretty much all the time. Many people expected Jonathan Taylor to take a big step forward in his second season. But how many people expected him to lead the league in rushing in 2021? Everyone knows Cooper Kupp is a great player. But who would’ve thought he’d put up nearly 2,000 receiving yards? And do you know who led the NFL in passing yards last year? It wasn’t Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Justin Herbert. It was Tom Brady. Who saw that coming?
NFL
fantasypros.com

5 Tight Ends Experts Like More Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at five tight ends our expert consensus likes more than ADP. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Coming off a stellar season as PFF’s sixth-highest-graded tight end (78.2), Dallas placed the franchise tag on Dalton Schultz off the career season and released veteran Blake Jarwin.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Top 20 Third-Year Players: Rankings, Notes & Outlook (2022 Fantasy Football)

While NFL seems to stand for ‘Not For Long’ more and more every year, players entering the league with decent draft capital tend to get at least three years to show their ability. Of course, some break out earlier, while others don’t get even a third year to prove themselves. Let’s take a look at the top third-year players, including rankings and player notes.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy