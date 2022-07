Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Kansas City's 7-4 victory in Houston on Wednesday. Benintendi stuffed the box score on Wednesday night contributing in nearly every category against the Astros. Benintendi has seven multi-hit performances in his last nine games and is 16-for-33 (.485) in that span. He only has three homers but his slash line of .316/.387/.404 and 33 RBI make up for his lack of power. As the trade deadline grows closer, a lot of contenders should be interested in the left fielder which would only increase his fantasy value.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO