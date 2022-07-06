ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewer repairs will cause week-long lane shutdowns on a Lexington road near UK’s campus

By Christopher Leach
 3 days ago
The northbound lanes of Euclid Avenue heading towards UK’s campus will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Transylvania Park from July 11-16 while crews complete a sewer project. Graphic provided by the City of Lexington

Drivers traveling on Euclid Avenue near the University of Kentucky’s campus could experience traffic delays next week.

From July 11-16, Euclid Avenue will be one-way traffic toward East High Street from Transylvania Park to Woodland Avenue, according to city officials. The northbound lanes of Euclid will be closed between Woodland and Transylvania while crews facilitate a sewer line repair and replacement.

The project will repair and increase the size of an aging sewer pipe that leads from a side street to the main sewer line, according to city officials. The main sewer line was upsized and replaced two years ago during the Euclid Sewer Project, in which the 2 miles of sewer that run from Oliver Lewis Way to Tates Creek Road were rehabilitated.

Motorists traveling on Euclid toward campus can use Woodland and Rose Lane as a detour. City officials ask motorists to drive slowly and watch for pedestrians and workers in construction areas.

Storm causes downed trees, power outages, damage in Central Kentucky

Storms that swept through Central Kentucky Wednesday caused downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings. A large tree fell on top of two homes on North Broadway Wednesday afternoon. According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, the occupants of the homes were displaced due to the damage. The downed tree also partially blocked North Broadway, creating a traffic hazard while officials cleaned up the mess.
Vehicle that went into reservoir in Lexington was pulled from water, but no one was inside

An SUV that drove into a reservoir near Richmond Road late Tuesday night was pulled from the water, but no one was found inside. Battalion Chief Jason Walton of the Lexington Fire Department said that after a thorough search, the fire department was not going to continue looking for anyone in the water and that there was a “good possibility” that the driver had left the area.
Two-alarm fire shuts down residential street near downtown Lexington

A home near downtown Lexington suffered damage as a result of a fire Tuesday afternoon. Holly Buchenroth with the Lexington Fire Department said firefighters received a report of a possible structure fire at the 300 block of Merino Street at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived almost immediately since station No. 3 is on the corner of Merino Street and Maxwell Street, and saw smoke and flames upon arrival.
Some residents displaced after vehicle crashes into Lexington apartment building

Multiple people in Lexington were displaced from their apartments Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into the building, according to the Lexington Fire Department. The accident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the rmLexington apartment complex off Man O’ War Boulevard. Maj. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said a vehicle crashed into the corner of the building, causing a 2-to-3 foot intrusion into the three-story structure.
