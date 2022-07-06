Sewer repairs will cause week-long lane shutdowns on a Lexington road near UK’s campus

The northbound lanes of Euclid Avenue heading towards UK’s campus will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Transylvania Park from July 11-16 while crews complete a sewer project. Graphic provided by the City of Lexington

Drivers traveling on Euclid Avenue near the University of Kentucky’s campus could experience traffic delays next week.

From July 11-16, Euclid Avenue will be one-way traffic toward East High Street from Transylvania Park to Woodland Avenue, according to city officials. The northbound lanes of Euclid will be closed between Woodland and Transylvania while crews facilitate a sewer line repair and replacement.

The project will repair and increase the size of an aging sewer pipe that leads from a side street to the main sewer line, according to city officials. The main sewer line was upsized and replaced two years ago during the Euclid Sewer Project, in which the 2 miles of sewer that run from Oliver Lewis Way to Tates Creek Road were rehabilitated.

Motorists traveling on Euclid toward campus can use Woodland and Rose Lane as a detour. City officials ask motorists to drive slowly and watch for pedestrians and workers in construction areas.