DevinCook / Created by Adobe Illustrator and released into the public domain., via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has a rich and ancient history. According to the Florida Department of State, the first inhabitants of Florida arrived at least 12,000 years ago. Official written records about life in Florida exist as early as 1513 when Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León arrived in the sunshine state. Although Florida officially became a state on March 3, 1845, there is a part of Florida's history before this period that is sometimes forgotten.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO