Ex-Liverpool And England Midfielder On The Premier League Title Race

By Joe Dixon
 3 days ago

Danny Murphy believes that Liverpool and Manchester City will go 'toe-to-toe' once more next season in the battle to lift the Premier League trophy.

The two teams have finished in first and second in three of the last four seasons, and have been the standout performers in world football over recent years.

City pipped the Reds to the title last season in a dramatic final day, where Pep Guardiola's side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Aston Villa.

Speaking to The Mirror, Murphy said: "I think it’s going to be a little deja vu. I think we’re going to see them go toe-to-toe, I think we’re going to see more tremendous football, more on the front foot, creative, attacking football that we love to see these two teams play."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1txP_0gWEoqf900
Joel Matip, Mohamed Salah and Fabinho in action for Liverpool IMAGO / PA Images

City have made some key additions this summer, they have brought in one of Europe's best talents in Erling Braut Haaland, as well as Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

"I would think that people would automatically assume that City are now better because of Haaland," Murphy added.

"I think he does give them more firepower and more options, but it also changes the dynamic of how they play and how they have been used to playing."

Jurgen Klopp's side have also brought in recruits, including club record signing Darwin Nunez, and teenage pair Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Murphy continued: "I think Liverpool will probably need a little bit of time to find the right way to play for Nunez because he is a young guy and he is adapting to a new league.

"He hasn’t quite got the goals record that Haaland has got, so there is a few more question marks over him maybe but I don’t see it affecting the end game, which is points and wins.

"I think it will be tight again. You could toss a coin for me at the beginning of each season."

