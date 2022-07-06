Naked tandem cyclists struck by passing motorist

Investigations are ongoing after a pair of naked cyclists on a tandem cycle ride were struck by a passing motorist, on Monday.

Police Scotland are investigating the bizarre incident which involved the naked pair cycling happily in the Bridge of Earn near Perth on Monday before being struck by the driver.

Footage taken before the incident shows a man with long hair and a beard at the front of the bike while a blonde haired woman is at the rear. Containing strong language, the video is believed to have been recorded shortly before the dramatic incident occurred.

The individual recording the video can be clearly heard swearing in shock, shouting “Oh my God!” before later adding “They’re cycling in the scud!” and continuing on his journey.

Reports say that not long after the first video, a driver swerved into the naked couple, striking them. Neither of the pair were hurt in the incident.

Police Scotland said: “Police enquiries are ongoing after a 52-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were riding a tandem bike were deliberately driven at and struck by a car on the A912 near to Bridge of Earn around 2pm on Monday. They did not require hospital treatment. The investigation to trace the vehicle and its driver is continuing.”

The couple have been described as being “naturists.”

An eye-witness to the strange scene was shocked by what they had seen.

They told The Courier newspaper: “I was driving back from work and saw the pair completely naked on the tandem. The police had stopped them outside a nursery in Bridge of Earn. By this time they were putting clothes on and the man got into the back of the police car. The woman was chatting to another police officer.”

Another witness reported that after seeing them go through the village, they thought they were “seeing things.”

After being spoken to by the police the couple then dressed themselves. Investigations continue to track the driver who swerved into the couple.

This peculiar incident follows on from other reports of a naked tandem pair being spotted in Southport . They warned that the public could expect to see more of them as they plan to be seen across the UK. When asked by passers-by what they were doing they reportedly said that they were cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats for charity.

