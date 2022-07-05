ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

2022 Fall Coastal Salmon Fishing: Some Restrictions/Closures for Wild Chinook

kykn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore.—Anglers fishing for salmon in some coastal rivers this fall will face closures or reduced bag limits for wild fall Chinook, but more opportunity for wild coho. ODFW has adopted regulations for wild fall Chinook seasons based on the sliding scale in the 2014 Coastal Multi-species Conservation and Management Plan...

kykn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mesmerizing video shows hundreds of fish being released from back of plane into lake

Video footage this week shows an airplane flying over a clear blue lake surrounding by lush forest — and then opening a hatch and dumping hundreds of fish from the sky, the animals flailing mid-air as they plummet toward the serene waters below.The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), who released the video, says it’s all part of an effort to restock lakes with fish like trout and grayling.“If you see flying fish at Utah’s remote waters, don’t be alarmed,” the DWR said. “We stock many high-elevation lakes aerially each summer, and we’ve been doing it for a long...
UTAH STATE
Outdoor Life

Iowa Fisheries Biologists Catch and Release a Massive Flathead Catfish Weighing More than 70 Pounds

Biologists with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were conducting a fisheries survey on the sprawling Missouri River last week when they reeled up a massive flathead catfish that weighed 72.4 pounds. A post on the DNR’s Facebook page shows a young employee cradling the 49.5-inch catfish, which appears to be a female that’s about ready to spawn. The fish’s belly is so large and swollen with roe that the DNR employee is barely able to wrap her arm around it.
IOWA STATE
nationalfisherman.com

New genetic data fuels debate over Bering Sea salmon bycatch

The contentious issue of chinook and chum salmon that are taken as bycatch in the Bering Sea pollock and groundfish trawl fisheries reached a new order of magnitude as the North Pacific Fishery Management Council grappled with the issue of declining salmon fisheries at its June meeting in Sitka. The...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nehalem, OR
City
Coquille, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Siletz, OR
City
Salem, OR
Salem, OR
Lifestyle
Outdoor Life

Florida Angler Lands His 100th IGFA World Record Fish

Dr. Jan Forszpaniak didn’t enter his first fish for International Game Fish Association certification until nine years ago. That 6-pound, 6-ounce gray [mangrove] snapper caught on fly tackle with 12-pound test tippet lit a fire that’s resulted in 99 more record catches. In less than a decade, Forszpaniak...
FLORIDA STATE
Outdoor Life

Federal Ban Ends Decades of Mako Shark Fishing Fever in the Northeast

We’d suffered through eight hours with zero bites. Eight whole hours of watching balloons bob around in the swells, inhaling chum fumes, and roasting in the July sun. This is shark fishing, and when nothing’s happening, it can be a painful experience. At 5 p.m., I said “uncle,” and we started reeling in the lines. My friend Darren was cranking the short corner at a steady clip when he suddenly yelled out, “oh shit! Here we go!” A mako came screaming in behind the bluefish carcass being pulled along the surface. It sucked up the bait in a blink, Darren flipped the reel to “strike,” and the 150 pounder went airborne 10 feet behind my outboard. We were only 12 miles offshore looking to play catch-and-release with some brown and dusky sharks. A shot at a mako never crossed our minds, but there it was in all its glory, cartwheeling and ripping drag. Of all the fish that had been hooked on my boat, this one gave me the biggest adrenaline rush.
HOBBIES
Eater

How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon

On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Salmon#Chinook Salmon#Coho Salmon#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Odfw#Noaa Fisheries#Oregon Coast Natural
Apple Insider

Swimmer stuck in frigid Columbia River uses Apple Watch to call for help

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A woman who became stuck while swimming in the frigid Columbia River used herApple Watch to call emergency services, which quickly came to her rescue.
THE DALLES, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy