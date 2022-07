Arts in the Twin Cities are popping this week with gallery shows, book fairs, art events and more. You won’t want to miss the up and coming BIPOC artists from PF Studios talk about their time-traversing artistic explorations in an artist talk led by Form + Content member Chris Cinque and PF Studio director Leslie Barlow, who co-curated an exhibition together featuring PF Studio artists. That show is closing, and meanwhile John Gaunt’s new exhibition at Rosalux is having an opening on Saturday. Also this week, rare book lovers — both experienced and not — may enjoy the Minnesota Antiquarian Book Fair. For some New Age fun, check out “Uniquinox,” put together by Interact. Later this weekend, stretch your aural senses at The Warming Show, then find out what the buzz is about as Japanese Breakfast performs at First Avenue on Monday.

