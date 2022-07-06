New leash on life for NOLA puppy with 3 paws

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In a New Orleans classroom, they were willing to give a helping hand.

That’s because a rescue dog needed a new foot.

They are engineering students at Lusher Charter School.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there where they’re making prosthetics for puppies.

These kids are making a difference in one dog’s life.

They’re working with a 3-D printer.

And with a sewing machine.

Guided by their teachers, like Thomas Edison inventing the light bulb.

At a New Orleans school, they did it.

They talked the talk.

They walked the walk.

And because you really can call it puppy love, now, they walk the dog.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.