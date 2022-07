Quarterback Matthew Stafford expressed his belief that the Los Angeles Rams can be better this year as compared to last year, when they won the Super Bowl. Last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford. The move was made to improve at the position and to achieve their goal of winning the Super Bowl. Sure enough, in his first season with the team, Stafford helped lead Los Angeles to Super Bowl 56, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO