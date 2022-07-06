Crazy rent increase? Lease coming to a close? Here are your rights as a renter in Idaho

It doesn’t surprise many Idahoans nowadays that rent is nearly always on the rise in Boise, and a lack of state-level protections over rental price increases since the CDC eviction moratorium ended in August 2021 has made things even more challenging.

The United States has witnessed its second-highest annual increase in rent prices over the past five years — beaten only by 2021 — and Boise has been trending at the national average at a 5.4% increase since this time last year.

But as hopeless as it may seem, renters have rights too, and it’s incredibly important to know them.

Being aware of your rental rights can help you avoid costly situations or paying more money than you have to. This is especially true in the Gem State, where there are no regulations on the amount of rent, deposits or fees that a landlord can charge you.