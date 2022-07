Robbie Anderson, wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers responded to the previous thoughts on the former Browns quarterback joining the team. When the possibility was posted about the Mayfield being traded Anderson responded under the post “noooo”. Under a secondary post that had speculations about the wide receiver not wanting Mayfield to join them, he replied “facts”. Fans continued to speculate that the receiver does not like or want Mayfield on the team. When asked about the comments in June he stated “I said what he said”. The wide receiver also talked about how he was trying to be a good teammate to his quarter back Sam Darnold. The wide receiver states that’s who he sees as his quarterback.

