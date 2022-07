When Amy Smith, who is passionate about rehabilitating homes, became aware of the lack of affordable housing in Maine, she pulled all of her skill sets together and started on a new career path that led her to found Healthy Homeworks, a nonprofit organization dedicated to “creating healthy homes, empowered residents, and a proud neighborhood.” Her goal is to help low-income families living in Maine, including many immigrants, who are unable to find decent, affordable places to live.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO