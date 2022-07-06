Indiana State Fair hosting job fair for seasonal positions

File image

The Indiana State Fair is hosting another job fair to hire more workers ahead of the show this summer!

This year’s Indiana State Fair still has hundreds of positions open for seasonal employees like parking, tractor shuttles, education exhibits and information booths.

The only pre-req you need is to have a willingness to help fair guests!

The job fair is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume if they have one – but it’s ok if they don’t.

Fair officials say this is a good job for people who are retired, college students, or anyone looking to make some extra money this summer.

“We really don’t produce this great event without all of our seasonal employees’ help,” said Anna Whelchel, from the Indiana State Fair’s Chief Marketing and Sales Office. “They really become family. So thankful to have a lot of them return every year, but we’re really needing to hire a lot of open positions right now.”

This year they are also offering new incentives to get people to apply including a bonus to anyone who can work all 18 days of the fair.

You can fill out an application and interview on site from 4 to 6 p.m. this afternoon.

If you’re unable to attend but still want to apply, you’re encouraged to stop by the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office at the fairgrounds.