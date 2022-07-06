Electric vehicle charging stations discussed in Frankfort

Rebecca Schetler, 75, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on the morning of July 5, 2022, surrounded by family in her home in Columbia. She was born on April 5, 1947, to the late Charles Frederick and Mildred M. Bratcher. She was lovingly raised by her mother and stepfather, Charles Francis Metten. During her youth, she was a member of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Bardstown, followed by a membership of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church of Jamestown later in life. Rebecca enjoyed a full and adventurous life with various careers. Her fondest stories were from her employment at E&H Electrical, Fruit of the Loom, and Coffey’s Veterinary Center where she retired at the age of 68. Rebecca loved riding and showing horses, playing guitar and singing, and telling tales of her youth. She was a loving and spirited mother and grandmother, and a devoted donor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

