Petre steps down as North Point football coach

After eight successful seasons as the head football coach at North Point High School, Tom Petre has stepped down at the helm of the Eagles and the school has designated longtime assistant Bill Condo as the interim coach for the upcoming 2022 season.

Petre, who was 69-14 during his eight seasons as the North Point football coach, which included one appearance in the 3A state championship game, is moving to Ohio this summer along with wife, Patty, and their two daughters, Adrena, 3, and Savannah, 1, where both parents have accepted teaching jobs near Columbus.

“I really can’t say enough about the eight seasons that I had at North Point, especially regarding the support that I had from the assistant coaches and the chance to build relationships with the players,” Petre said. “We won a handful of region titles and made it one state title game, but we had a lot of really great players come through the program during my time there and it was a great experience being involved with the guys and the coaches we had on the staff.”

Condo, who has been an assistant football coach since the program’s infancy when Ken Lane was the coach during the Eagles’ inaugural varsity season, will take over on an interim basis this fall. North Point intends to name a permanent coach prior to the 2023 season.

“I think Bill is going to do an excellent job as head coach,” Petre said. “He was there as an assistant under coach Lane and then with me and he’s always been a integral part of our success. I don’t think they could have chosen a better successor. I know, during my first season as an assistant coach, I learned a lot from Dave Bradshaw, who was the head coach at the time because he taught me about all the organizational things that going into head coaching.”

North Point athletic director Andy Shattuck praised Petre for his successful tenure as the Eagles’ coach and admitted that Condo was the ideal replacement to take over the helm for the upcoming season.

“Tom Petre has established a culture in our football program based on trust, accountability and unity,” Shattuck said. “He’s been a great relationship builder and this has allowed him to maximize our team’s potential. The results speak for themselves in outstanding record of success he achieved as head coach. We appreciate his leadership and wish him continued success.”

“Bill Condo has been a fixture in our program for many years and enjoys the trust and confidence of our players,” Shattuck added. “He and the remaining coaching staff have been indispensable in the assistance to coach Petre over the years and will continue to bring great energy to our football program.”

