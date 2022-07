New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office recovered more than $122,000 for more than 690 consumers in New York City who paid for expedited COVID-19 tests but received their results later than the promised 24-hour timeframe. After the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) issued a warning letter to Clear 19 Rapid Testing LLC (Clear 19) to stop misrepresenting turnaround times for COVID-19 results, Clear 19 refunded hundreds of consumers who received their results more than two hours after the promised time. The company also amended their advertising to accurately describe turnaround times.

